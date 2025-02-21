Menu Explore
Enjoy big savings with Amazon Super Value Days 2025: Get supplements, daily health essentials and more at up to 40% off

ByTanya Shree
Feb 21, 2025 08:56 PM IST

Amazon offers huge discounts with up to 40% off on protein powders, healthy snacks, dry fruits and more from popular brands like MuscleBlaze, Yogabar and more.

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption | Informed Choice UK, Labdoor USA Certified & US Patent Filed EAF® (Chocolate Hazelnut, 1 kg / 2.2 lb)
₹2,799

₹2,799

Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies for Stronger, Shinier Hair & Nails | 60 Days Pack | With Biotin, Zinc, Folic Acid, Fibre & Multivitamin | Strawberry Flavour | No Added Sugar & Gut Friendly
₹849

₹849

Zandu Shilajitprash, combination of Shilajit and selected herbs of Chyawanpash, a powerhouse of 47 potent Ayurvedic herbs | 3 Action formula to boost strength, stamina & immunity | 900 Gm
₹535

₹535

Sirona Reusable Menstrual Cup for Women | Large Size with Pouch|Ultra Soft, Odour and Rash Free|100% Medical Grade Silicone |No Leakage | Protection for Up to 8-10 Hours | US FDA Registered,Pack of 1
₹265

₹265

KareIn Classic Adult Diaper Pants, Medium 75 - 100 Cm (30- 40), 30 Count, Unisex, Leakproof, Elastic Waist, Wetness Indicator, Pack of 3
₹712

₹712

Abelia Herbal Knee Pain Relief Patches Arthritis Inflammation Patch Sticker | Instant Relief from Knee Pain | Joint Knee Pain Relief Products Natural Wormwood Extract Patch for Knee (20 Pieces)
₹379

₹379

Carbamide Forte Vitamin D3 K2 | Vitamin D3 K2 Supplement for Bone & Heart Health | Vitamin D tablets with Vitamin K2 MK7 | Premium Vitamin D3 supplement with K2 for Wellness -120 Veg Tablets
₹499

₹499

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption | Informed Choice UK, Labdoor USA Certified & US Patent Filed EAF® (Chocolate Hazelnut, 1 kg / 2.2 lb)
₹2,799

₹2,799

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian
₹2,299

₹2,299

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate 80% - 1kg | Unflavoured | tested for purity | Labdoor certified
₹1,891

₹1,891

Nakpro Perform Whey Protein Concentrate - 23.1g Protein, 5.1g BCAA & 4g Glutamine Helps Build Your Muscle Size (For Men, Women & Athletes - 1 Kg Chocolate - 30 Servings)
₹1,599

₹1,599

MuscleBlaze 100% Clean Raw Whey Protein Concentrate (Unflavoured, 1kg) | Easy to Digest
₹2,099

₹2,099

avvatar PERFORMANCE WHEY PROTEIN | 1Kg | Malai Kulfi Flavour I 27.5g Protein | 29 Servings
₹2,549

₹2,549

Carbamide Forte Vitamin D3 K2 | Vitamin D3 K2 Supplement for Bone & Heart Health | Vitamin D tablets with Vitamin K2 MK7 | Premium Vitamin D3 supplement with K2 for Wellness -120 Veg Tablets
₹499

₹499

Carbamide Forte Vitamin B12 Tablets 1500 mcg -Active form of Methylcobalamin Vitamin B12 Supplements for Men & Women- 90 Veg Tablets
₹599

₹599

Carbamide Forte Multivitamin Tablet For Men | Multi vitamin For Men With Probiotics For Immunity & Energy | Multivitamin Tablets For Men For Bones and Joints Support | Multivitamin For Men With Ginseng Extract | Men Multivitamin Supplement | Multivitamin Men With Zinc, Multivitamins, Multiminerals - 120 Veg Multivitamin Men Tablets
₹759

₹759

Vlados Himalayan Organics Plant Based Vitamin B12 Supplement | B1,B2,B3,B5,B6,B7,B9,Moringa| Boost Energy Level | Good For Digestion And Nerve Health | Glowing Skin For Men & Women - 120 Vegetarian Capsules
₹649

₹649

INLIFE Vitamin B12 (Methylcobalamin) 1500mcg Supplement with ALA, Folic Acid, Vitamin D3 | Nerve and Brain Health for Men & Women – 60 Tablets(Pack Of 1, 60)
₹437

₹437

HealthKart hk vitals Multivitamin For Women (60 Tablets) | With Zinc, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Multiminerals & Ginseng Extract
₹399

₹399

Rasayanam Ashwagandha KSM-66 (500 mg) | Extra Strength Natural Formulation | Support strength & energy | Withania Somnifera Extract - 60 Vegetarian Capsules
₹649

₹649

Rasayanam Ashwagandha KSM-66 (500 mg) | Extra Strength Natural Formulation | Support strength & energy | Withania Somnifera Extract - 60 Vegetarian Capsules
₹649

₹649

Zandu Ashwagandha Gold Plus | Made with Gold, Ashwagandha, Safed Musli, Shilajit & Other Ayurvedic Ingredients | Helps to Boost Stamina, Strengthens Immunity | 60 Caps
₹354

₹354

CARMEL ORGANICS Ashwagandha Root Powder (227 Grams)|Jaivik Bharat Certified|Pure|Natural|Helps Fight Anxiety & Stress|Ashwagandha Podi/Amukkara Kizhangu/Asvagandha Churna
₹284

₹284

Neuherbs Ashwagandha Powder - 100 Gm | Ayurvedic Support for Stress Relief, Mental Calmness & Anxiety Issues | Support Strength & Energy | Certified
₹199

₹199

Himalayan Organics Plant Based Ashwagandha || 1000mg Serve || Energy & Endurance || 120 Veg Capsules
₹749

₹749

Swisse Men's Endurance Boost with 150mg Ashwagandha, 80mg Tribulus Terrestris (Gokshura) & Taurine for Performance Boost - Manufactured in Australia - Boosts Strength & Performance (30 Tablets)
₹942

₹942

Neuherbs Ashwagandha 1000 Plus [Manage Anxiety & Stress Relief] Enhanced Absorption & Antioxidants Rich with vitamin E & B-complex for General wellness, Immunity Booster & Improve Vigour - 60 Tabs
₹349

₹349

Cureveda Herbal Pureprash Immunity Booster for all age groups- Jaggery based, Saffron Kesar, sugar free Chyawanprash (500gms)
₹595

₹595

Zandu Dirghayuprash: Anti Age Action* with Vayasthapan Mahakashaya Herbs, goodness of Chyawanprash for 3 way immunity action*| Boosts Energy, Strength, Stamina | Helps Strengthens Bones & Joints| Scientifically Proven | 900 GM
₹710

₹710

Zandu Shilajitprash 450g | Shilajit + Chyawanprash Herbs| 3 Action formula to Boost Immunity, Strength and Stamina| A Powerhouse of 47 potent Ayurvedic herbs like Shilajit, Gold,Kesar, Ashwagandha
₹206.24

₹206.24

A TATA Product - Organic India Chyawanprash - 500g
₹520

₹520

Veda Premium Chyawanprash - Jaggery Based Sugar Free Chyawanprash | 475 Gms | Enriched with Almonds & Saffron
₹990

₹990

Jiva Chyawanprash | Goodness of Ayurveda | 100% Pure & Natural & Rich in Vitamin-C | Natural Rejuvinator & Immunity Booster | For Men & Women 1kg (Pack of 1)
₹373

₹373

HealthKart hk vitals Biotin (90 Tablets) | Supplement for Hair Growth, Strong Hair and Glowing Skin, Fights Nail Brittleness
₹499

₹499

Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies for Stronger, Shinier Hair & Nails | 60 Days Pack | With Biotin, Zinc, Folic Acid, Fibre & Multivitamin | Strawberry Flavour | No Added Sugar & Gut Friendly
₹849

₹849

HealthKart hk vitals Skin Radiance Marine Collagen Supplement (Orange, 200g) | Vitamin C, E, Sodium Hyaluronate | For Healthy Skin, Hair & Nails
₹899

₹899

WOW Life Science Omega-3 Fish Oil 1300 mg Triple Strength 550mg EPA 350mg DHA, Burpless, Mercury free, Ideal for Keto Diet, 60 capsules
₹784

₹784

Carbamide Forte Collagen Supplements for Women & Men | Hydrolyzed Collagen Tablets with Type 1 & 3 Collagen Powder | Collagen Supplements for Skin & Hair with Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides | Collagen Tablets for Women & Men - 180 Tablets
₹845

₹845

Whats Up Wellness Biotin Gummies for Hair Growth, Bright Skin & Strong Nails, Vitamin A to E, Folic Acid, Zinc, Aloe Vera for Men & Women, 30 Days Pack
₹599

₹599

Kitchen Jungle Raw Natural Pumpkin Seeds Jumbo 1KG jar pack
₹449

₹449

Organic Box Raw Chia Seeds for Eating 1kg (Jar Pack) Healthy Snack for Immunity Booster, Rich in Fiber - Diet Snacks for Weight Loss, Best Source of Omega 3
₹338

₹338

Nutraj Afghan Munakka 400 Gram (200 Gram x 2) Pouch | Abjosh Raisin | Dry Fruits and Nuts | Grocery Items.
₹298

₹298

Yogabar Premium California Almonds 1Kg|Badaam|100% Natural Crunchy Badam Giri|Nuts & Dry Fruits|Rich In Protein, Fibre, Vitamin E, Magnesium & Calcium|Healthy Snacks|(500

₹1,129

Kitchen Jungle Pistachio Kernals Without Shell Whole, Mota Pista | Bada Pista (250Gm Jar Pack Of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹474

Organic Box Raw Chia Seeds for Eating 1kg (Jar Pack) Healthy Snack for Immunity Booster, Rich in Fiber - Diet Snacks for Weight Loss, Best Source of Omega 3 View Details checkDetails

₹338

Bertolli Classico Olive Oil- Pure Olive Oil- All purpose cooking oil- Mild Taste-Grilling, Roasting-Italian Brand World no 1- From the makers of Figaro- 500ml Bottle View Details checkDetails

₹824

Anveshan Wood Pressed Black Sesame Gingelly Oil 1L | Plastic Bottle Kolhu/Kacchi Ghani/Chekku | Natural | Chemical-Free | Cold Pressed Sesame Oil For Cooking View Details checkDetails

₹534

Anveshan A2 Desi Cow Ghee 500ml | Traditionally Bilona-Churned, Danedar Ghee | Aromatic| NABL Lab Tested (70+ tests), Cruelty-Free | Grass-Fed | Glass Jar View Details checkDetails

₹964

Yenstar Cold Pressed Groundnut/Peanut Oil (5 Litre Can) View Details checkDetails

₹1,019

Anveshan Wood Pressed Groundnut Peanuts Oil 5L | Tin Can | Kolhu/Kacchi Ghani/Chekku/Ganuga | Peanut Oil | Natural | Chemical-Free | Cold Pressed Groundnut Oil for Cooking View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

Vedic Ghee Premium A2 Gir Cow Cultured Desi Ghee from Kesariya Farm | Vedic Bilona Two Way Churned | Indian Gir Cow Ghee, Pure A2 Ghee, Natural & Healthy, Non-GMO | Lab Certified (1L) View Details checkDetails

₹2,059

The Whole Truth - Super Saver Pack | Breakfast Muesli | 5 Grain Muesli | 750 grams | Dairy-free | No Artificial Sweeteners | No Added Flavours | No Gluten or Soy | Nutritious Snack View Details checkDetails

₹587

MONSOON HARVEST Wingreens Harvest Toasted Millet Muesli 1Kg, Dark Chocolate & Orange Peel, Natural, Breakfast Cereal, Healthy Gluten-Free With Whole Grains, Dried Fruits, Nuts And Seeds, Saver Pack View Details checkDetails

₹592

Fit & Flex Baked Granola, Chocolate Cookies & Almond, Oat Rich Cereal with Goodness of Almond, Ready to Eat Healthy Breakfast Food - As Seen on Shark Tank India - Loaded with Chocolate - 450 GM View Details checkDetails

₹374

Yogabar Protein Bar Combo, 16 Bars | Multigrain Energy Bar x 10 and Breakfast Protein Bar x 6 | Protein Snack with High Fibre View Details checkDetails

₹499

Yogabar 100% Rolled Oats 1kg (Buy 1 Get 1 FREE) | 2kg Total (1kg + 1kg) | Gluten-Free, High-Fibre Wholegrain Oats | Nutritious Breakfast Cereal, Easy-to-Cook View Details checkDetails

₹499

MuscleBlaze Fit Instant Oats (Unflavoured, 1kg) | 12g Protein | 100% Rolled Oats, Breakfast Cereals for Weight Management View Details checkDetails

₹275

BLUE TEA - Chamomile Tea - 30 g - 30+ Cups | SLEEP & RELAXATION | Herbal Tea - Caffeine Free - Flower Based - Non-Bitter - Non-GMO | Featured In Shark Tank | Reusable Pet Jar View Details checkDetails

₹199

Organic India Classic Tulsi Green Tea, Loose Leaves, 100 gm View Details checkDetails

₹220

Heapwell Superfoods Japanese Matcha Green Tea Powder, 50G (50 Servings) | Sourced From Shizuoka, Japan, 50 Grams View Details checkDetails

₹449

VAHDAM- Certified Japanese Matcha Green Tea Powder - 50 gm (25 Servings) | 100% Pure Authentic Matcha with High ANTIOXIDANTS | Sourced from Uji-Kyoto, Japan View Details checkDetails

₹379

Tencha Culinary Matcha | Pure Japanese Matcha Green Tea Powder | Sourced From Shizouka, Japan | Vegan | No Artificial Sweeteners | 50 Grams, Pack Of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹479

Staying on top of your health and fitness goals starts with the right nutrition and supplements. Whether you need high-protein snacks, essential vitamins, workout supplements, or healthy munchies, Amazon Super Value Days bring up to 60% off on top brands like MuscleBlaze, Yogabar and more to support your active lifestyle. Additionally, most products are eligible for 1-day delivery, so you can restock quickly, you can also get up to 200 cashback on your purchases. From whey protein for muscle recovery to multivitamins for immunity and energy, these Amazon Sale 2025 ensure you get premium health essentials at unbeatable prices. Don't miss this chance to stock up and grab the items before the offers end!

Enjoy exciting deals on supplements, healthy snacks and more during the Amazon Super Value Days.(Adobe Stock)
Enjoy exciting deals on supplements, healthy snacks and more during the Amazon Super Value Days.(Adobe Stock)

Top deals for you:

Amazon Super Value Days: Deals on the best protein powders at up to 40% off

Protein is essential for muscle recovery, strength, and overall wellness, which makes it a must-have for fitness enthusiasts. Whether you prefer whey, plant-based, or casein protein, Amazon Super Value Days brings huge discounts on top protein brands. Grab your favorite protein powders at up to 40% off and fuel your fitness journey while saving big.

Top deals for you:

Amazon Super Value Days offer discounts on the best vitamin supplements

Vitamins play a crucial role in boosting immunity, improving energy levels, and supporting overall health. From Vitamin C and D for immunity to B-complex for energy and metabolism, Amazon Super Value Days offers amazing discounts on top vitamin supplements. Stock up on essential nutrients at unbeatable prices and ensure your body gets the daily support.

Top picks for you:

Get the best ashwagandha supplements during the Amazon Super Value Days

Ashwagandha is known for its stress-relieving, immunity-boosting, and energy-enhancing properties. Whether you are looking to reduce anxiety, improve sleep, or boost stamina, Amazon Super Value Days offers the top Ashwagandha supplements at great discounts. Get the best brands at lower prices and enjoy the benefits of this powerful adaptogen.

ALSO READ: Boost your beauty and health with the best collagen supplements: Expert shares tips

Top picks for you:

Amazon Super Value Days: Best chyawanprash brands at 40% off

Chyawanprash is a time-tested Ayurvedic formula known for boosting immunity, enhancing digestion, and increasing vitality. They are packed with powerful herbs and antioxidants. During Amazon Super Value Days, grab top Chyawanprash brands at exciting discounts and make it a part of your daily routine to stay energetic and resilient throughout the year.

Top deals for you:

Amazon Super Value Days: Best supplements for hair and skin

Healthy hair and glowing skin start from within. Collagen, biotin, omega-3, and hyaluronic acid supplements may help in strengthening hair, improving skin elasticity, and promoting a youthful glow. Amazon Super Value Days offers great savings on top beauty supplements, so you can nourish your skin and hair from the inside out without digging a hole in your pocket.

ALSO READ: Best supplements for hair growth: Top 10 picks to get thicker and healthier hair in 2025

Top deals for you:

Grab the best dry fruit and seed brands at discounted prices during the Amazon Super Value Days

Dry fruits are packed with essential nutrients, antioxidants, and healthy fats, which makes them a great snack for overall well-being. Whether you love almonds, walnuts, cashews, chia seeds, or raisins, Amazon Super Value Days brings top-quality dry fruits at budget-friendly prices. Boost your daily nutrition with premium nuts and dried fruits while enjoying exclusive discounts on your favorite brands.

Check out our top picks for you:

Explore the best cooking oils at affordable prices during the Amazon Super Value Days

Choosing the right cooking oil is crucial for a healthy heart, better digestion, and overall wellness. From cold-pressed olive oil to heart-friendly mustard and coconut oils, Amazon Super Value Days offers amazing discounts on premium cooking oils. Stock up on high-quality oils that support your health goals while making your meals tastier and more nutritious.

ALSO READ: Supplements for glowing skin: Your secret to a healthy and natural radiance

Top deals for you:

Get huge discounts on the best oats and muesli

Kickstart your mornings with nutrient-dense oats and muesli, packed with fiber, protein, and essential vitamins. These healthy breakfast options keep you fuller for longer, support weight management, and improve digestion. Amazon Super Value Days bring exciting offers on top oat and muesli brands, so you can grab your favorite wholesome breakfast staples at a fraction of the cost.

Top deals for you:

Amazon Super Value Days: Top deals on the best herbal tea brands

Herbal teas are a great way to detox, relax, and boost immunity. Whether you prefer green tea for weight loss, chamomile for better sleep, or turmeric tea for anti-inflammatory benefits, Amazon Super Value Days offers huge discounts on top herbal tea brands. Enjoy the goodness of natural ingredients while saving big on your favorite blends.

Top offers for you:

Frequently asked questions

  • How can I find the best deals during Amazon Super Value Days?

    Visit the Super Value Days section on Amazon, filter by category, and check for discounts, coupons, and bank offers to maximise savings on health and wellness products.

  • Are these products eligible for return or exchange?

    Most products have a return or exchange policy based on category and seller terms. Check the product page for detailed return eligibility, time frame, and refund process before purchasing.

  • How do I choose the right supplement for my needs?

    Read product descriptions and customer reviews, and consult a healthcare professional to select vitamins, protein, or herbal supplements that align with your health goals and dietary requirements.

  • Can I combine discounts with bank offers for additional savings?

    Yes! Many products offer bank discounts, cashback, and coupons that can be stacked for extra savings. Check the payment page for applicable bank offers before completing your purchase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
