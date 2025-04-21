Alia Bhatt’s glow-up routine starts here: D’you In My Defense and 6 skin-loving lightweight moisturizers

Actress Alia Bhatt always steals the spotlight with her radiant and dewy skin. Her skincare secret might surprise you. It's not just a flawless make-up routine, but also the right products that build a strong skin barrier. One of Alia’s go-to skincare essentials is the In My Defense Lightweight Moisturizer, a Korean skincare product that promises to nourish and strengthen the skin barrier. This helps in keeping her skin soft, supple, and hydrated all day long. This barrier-building and soothing ceramide moisturizer can boost hydration and change your skincare approach. Read on to know why this lightweight moisturizer should be part of your routine. You can also explore other options to enhance your skincare game. Just like Alia Bhatt, include a lightweight moisturizer to your routine and keep your skin hydrated.(Instagram)

What is the importance of using a lightweight moisturizer?

A lightweight moisturizer hydrates your skin without feeling greasy or heavy. It absorbs quickly, balances oil production, and keeps pores clear, reducing the risk of breakouts. Lightweight formulas also layer well under sunscreen and makeup, ensuring your skin stays fresh, soft, and radiant all day. Many are packed with soothing, antioxidant-rich ingredients to protect the skin barrier without clogging it. They are designed to increase the skin's water content and restore the skin's innate protective barrier function (StatPearls).

Why should you trust your skin barrier?

Your skin barrier plays an important role in protecting your body from harmful external factors while maintaining moisture within. A compromised skin barrier can lead to dryness, irritation, and inflammation. D'you In My Defense claims to reinforce this barrier from within, making it the best lightweight moisturizer for dry, oily, and combination skin types. Here are a few reasons why Alia Bhatt swears by this moisturizer:

1. 20X More Ceramides than the market standard

The D'you In My Defense Lightweight Moisturizer is a revolutionary product that stands out due to its 1% pure ceramide content—20X higher than the industry standard. This high concentration ensures that your skin gets the maximum benefit of this powerful ingredient, which is essential for replenishing lost ceramides in your skin. Ceramides help maintain the water permeability barrier function of the skin (American Journal of Clinical Dermatology).

2. A unique formula that mimics your skin's natural composition

What makes this lightweight moisturizer even more effective is its innovative combination of 5 ceramides, fatty acids, and cholesterol in a natural 3:1:1 ratio. This is the same ratio found naturally in our skin, which significantly enhances the penetration of ceramides and accelerates barrier repair. It doesn’t just hydrate the skin, it strengthens and fortifies it for the long term.

3. Suitable for all skin types

One of the reasons this product is a favourite among many, including Alia Bhatt, is that it works seamlessly for all skin types. The non-greasy and lightweight moisturizer absorbs quickly without leaving any residue, making it ideal for dry, oily, or combination skin.

Customers’ reactions

Many customers who have used this lightweight moisturizer have praised its effectiveness in calming breakouts without causing irritation. Users reported that it helped in keeping their skin looking plump and hydrated, and the lightweight formula was often highlighted as a plus, especially for those with oily skin. However, some opinions on its value for money were mixed. While some found it worth the investment for its skin benefits, others considered it on the pricier side.

How to use In My Defense Moisturizer

● For best results, use the In My Defense Moisturizer as the second last step in your

morning routine, applying it right before your sunscreen.

● For your night routine, apply it as the last step to lock in all the hydration and benefits

while you sleep.

● Simply press the pump 10-20 times to activate the product and get your skin on the path to nourishment and protection.

Why choose D'you In My Defense Moisturizer?

This lightweight moisturizer is perfect for those who want to strengthen their skin barrier without compromising on comfort. With its advanced ceramide formula, it is your go-to solution for smoother, more resilient skin, just like Alia Bhatt! Whether you're looking for an anti-aging boost, to calm breakouts, or simply to maintain healthy skin, this product is your ideal choice for ultimate hydration and protection. Try it today, and experience the difference it can make to your skincare routine.

6 other lightweight moisturizer options to try

While D'you In My Defense Moisturizer is Alia Bhatt's go-to option, there are several other moisturizers that are worth exploring:

CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion can be your ultimate solution for dry skin. Formulated with 3 essential ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and MVE Technology, this best moisturizer for dry skin works to restore and maintain your skin’s natural moisture barrier. It is non-comedogenic, oil-free, and fragrance-free, which helps provide long-lasting hydration without clogging pores. Suitable for both face and body, this dermatologist-backed moisturizer keeps skin nourished, smooth, and soft.

Reasons to buy Dermatologist-recommended formula Non-comedogenic, fragrance-free & oil-free Lightweight, non-greasy texture Reasons to avoid Mixed reviews on value for money May not suit extremely oily skin Click Here to Buy CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion For Dry Skin (473ml) - Formulated With 3 Essential Ceramides And Hyaluronic Acid | Non-Comedogenic, Oil Free And Fragrance-Free Body Lotion

Customers’ reactions:

Customers praised this lightweight moisturizer for its effectiveness on dry and flaky skin. Its lightweight texture and fragrance-free formula were widely appreciated though some found the price to be on the higher side.

Neutriderm’s Vitamin E Moisturizing Lotion is designed to provide a long-lasting moisturizing effect for all skin types. Its unique Vitamin E Phosphate formulation delivers superior absorption and offers potent antioxidant properties. This lightweight moisturizer soothes and replenishes the skin, which makes it a great choice for sensitive skin types. With 10x more absorption than traditional vitamin E creams, this lotion ensures deep hydration and nourishment for a healthier, smoother skin.

Reasons to buy Contains potent Vitamin E phosphate Suitable for sensitive & combination skin Light texture with pleasant scent Reasons to avoid May cause breakouts on acne-prone skin Click Here to Buy Neutriderm Moisturising Lotion w/Vitamin E - 125 mL

Customers’ reactions:

Customers appreciated its effectiveness for all skin types, particularly for sensitive and combination skin. It absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue, and its pleasant scent is a bonus. However, some users with acne-prone skin reported breakouts.

For skin that craves hydration, DOT & KEY's 72Hr Hydrating Gel offers a lightweight, oil-free formula enriched with hyaluronic acid, kombucha, and rice water. This fast-absorbing gel locks in moisture, restores the skin’s microbiome, and calms irritation. Its gentle ingredients provide deep hydration without leaving a sticky feeling, making this best moisturizer for oily skin perfect for daily use.

Reasons to buy Contains hyaluronic acid, probiotics & rice water Absorbs quickly, non-sticky Free from sulphates, parabens, mineral oils Reasons to avoid Mixed results on long-term hydration Scent not liked by everyone Click Here to Buy DOT & KEY 72Hr Hydrating Gel + Probiotics Moisturizer For Face With Hyaluronic Acid, Kombucha & Rice Water Lightweight Gel Oil Free Moisturizer | For Oily, Dull & Uneven Skin Tone I For All Skin Types | 60Ml

Customers’ reactions:

Customers found this lightweight moisturizer ideal for keeping skin hydrated for hours, especially for those with dry and oily skin. It absorbs quickly, leaving the skin smooth and dewy without feeling heavy. Some users had mixed reactions about its scent. A few even reported irritation and breakouts.

Plum’s 2% Niacinamide Moisturizer is a brightening face cream that targets blemishes, uneven skin tone, and dullness. Infused with rice water and cactus water, this lightweight moisturizer hydrates while controlling excess shine. Its lightweight, gel-based formula delivers oil-free hydration, leaving the skin soft, smooth, and refreshed.

Reasons to buy Brightens skin & fades blemishes Hydrating, lightweight gel texture Nice rice water scent Reasons to avoid Small quantity for the price Click Here to Buy Plum 2% Niacinamide Moisturizer Cream with Rice Water | Super Light Gel for Oily, Dry & Combination Skin | Oil Free Hydration | Fades Blemishes | Brightening Face Moisturizer for Women & Men | 50g

Customers’ reactions:

Customers loved the lightweight, non-sticky texture of this moisturizer, which provides lasting hydration without excess shine. However, some users felt that the quantity didn't justify the price.

Minimalist’s Vitamin B5 Moisturizer is a lightweight, oil-free gel that helps repair and hydrate the skin while strengthening the skin barrier. Ideal for oily and acne-prone skin, this fragrance-free formula reduces water loss, promotes moisture retention, and calms irritated skin. It also claims to hydrate deeply and restore the skin’s natural moisture balance, which makes it the best moisturizer for summer and for those with dehydrated skin or a compromised skin barrier.

Reasons to buy Repairs damaged skin barrier Fragrance-free & oil-free Reasons to avoid Can feel sticky to some users Not suitable for all oily/acne-prone skin Click Here to Buy Minimalist 0.3% Ceramide Face Moisturizer For Barrier Repair & Deep Moisturization | Daily Repairing Face Moisturizing Cream | For Oily - Combination Skin | 50g

Customers’ reactions:

Customers loved its light texture and quick absorption, leaving skin soft and smooth. While some users with oily skin found it effective, others reported mild irritation.

RE' EQUIL’s Oil-Free Moisturizer is designed to provide essential moisture without clogging pores, making it ideal for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin. Its lightweight formula absorbs quickly, helping to regulate sebum production and prevent breakouts. This non-greasy, non-sticky and lightweight moisturizer ensures hydration all day without leaving a heavy residue, making it a perfect everyday product for maintaining skin balance.

Reasons to buy Lightweight, oil-free, non-comedogenic Suitable for oily, normal & combination skin Absorbs quickly Reasons to avoid Mixed reviews on stickiness Click Here to Buy RE EQUIL Oil Free Moisturiser | Lightweight Moisturizer For Face | Retains Essential Moisture | Prevents Acne Breakouts | Suitable For Normal, Oily & Combination Skin | 100G

Customers’ reactions:

Customers appreciated this moisturizer’s ability to hydrate without clogging pores or causing breakouts. Some disliked the scent, while others found it effective for oily skin.

If you are aiming for plump, healthy skin like Alia Bhatt, the D'you In My Defense Lightweight Moisturizer is your ultimate skincare companion. With its powerful ceramide complex and ability to work for all skin types, it’s truly a product that can elevate your skincare routine. You can also try these other options for a similar effect.

A few options for you:

Frequently asked questions When should I apply moisturizer in my skincare routine? Apply moisturizer after cleansing and serums, but before sunscreen. It helps lock in hydration and enhances the absorption of active ingredients in previous steps.

Can oily skin types use moisturizer? Yes, oily skin still needs hydration. Use a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer to balance oil production and prevent dehydration that can trigger excess sebum.

How often should I use moisturizer? Use moisturizer twice daily—morning and night—for best results. Consistent use helps maintain skin hydration, softness, and a healthy barrier function.

What ingredients should I look for in a good moisturizer? Look for hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides, and niacinamide. These ingredients hydrate, soothe, and strengthen your skin without clogging pores or feeling heavy.

