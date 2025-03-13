Protect your skin from sun damage! Best sunscreens for summer for all skin types

Gone are the gloomy, winter days, summer is soon going to make its grand entrance. And this is the time to amp up your skincare routine to something more appropriate for the summer season. Research shows that around 80% of premature ageing and skin damage is caused by unprotected sun exposure. While that sun-kissed glow looks nice, too much sun exposure can lead to wrinkles, pigmentation and even skin cancer. Yet, many of us skip this essential skincare step, fearing it might leave a greasy effect. But the truth is that sunscreen is the single most important skincare product you need—every day! That is why finding the best sunscreen for summer is essential. But with so many options flooding the market, picking the right one can be confusing. This guide breaks it all as we have handpicked the best sunscreen for your skin type and needs. Use the best sunscreen for summer and keep your skin shielded.(Adobe Stock)

Top picks for you:

Why is sunscreen essential for your skin?

1. The best sunscreen for summer can protect against harmful UVA and UVB rays that can impact the skin's health.

2. It can reduce your risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma by 40% and melanoma risk by 50% (Skin Cancer Foundation).

3. Using the best sunscreen can help to prevent skin ageing caused by the sun, including wrinkles, sagging and age spots (Skin Cancer Foundation).

4. Regular use of the best sunscreen for summer can prevent moisture loss, preserve your skin barrier and keep your skin hydrated.

5. It can even minimise flare-ups of sun-induced conditions like polymorphic light eruptions. Additionally, it can also prevent sagging and dullness by preserving collagen and elastin.

Common sunscreen myths that you must know

1. Myth: People with dark skin don't need sunscreen

Truth: While melanin can offer some protection, but not enough to protect against sun damage. Sunscreen is important for everyone regardless of skin tone and type. Exposure to UV rays from the sun and other artificial sources can cause sunburn, hyperpigmentation and even skin cancer (Cancer Council of Australia).

2. Myth: Sunscreen is not needed on cloudy days

Truth: Even on cloudy days, sunscreen is essential as UV rays can penetrate clouds and cause damage to your skin.

3. Myth: SPF 50 lasts all-day

Truth: No sunscreen lasts forever! You must reapply the best sunscreen for summer after every two hours or immediately after swimming or sweating (American Academy of Dermatology Association).

4. Myth: Sunscreen can make skin oily

Truth: This is not true! Opt for the best sunscreen for summer that is non-comedogenic and oil-free.

5. Myth: Makeup with SPF is enough

Truth: Most SPF-infused makeup isn't applied in thick enough layers to provide adequate sun protection.

Best sunscreen for summer: Find your perfect match

Here are some of the top picks for you:

Best sunscreen for oily skin

A lightweight, oil-free, and mattifying sunscreen can be a game-changer for oily skin. Look for gel-based or water-based formulas with ingredients like niacinamide and zinc that control excess oil and prevent breakouts. A non-comedogenic, broad-spectrum SPF ensures protection without clogging pores, keeping your skin shine-free and fresh all day without the greasy feel.

Top picks for you:

Best sunscreen for dry skin

For dry skin, hydration is key! Opt for the best sunscreen for summer with hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or ceramides to lock in moisture while shielding against UV damage. Cream-based or moisturizing sunscreens with SPF 50+ work best, preventing flakiness and dullness.

Top picks for you:

Best sunscreen for sensitive skin

Sensitive skin needs gentle, fragrance-free, and mineral-based sunscreen with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. These physical blockers can provide broad-spectrum protection without irritation. Look for soothing ingredients like aloe vera and Centella asiatica to calm redness and inflammation.

Top picks for you:

Best sunscreen for combination skin

Balancing oily and dry areas can be tricky, but a lightweight, hydrating yet non-greasy sunscreen is perfect. Gel or lotion-based sunscreens with SPF 50+ offer the right mix of hydration and oil control. Look for the best sunscreen for summer with ingredients like green tea and niacinamide, which help regulate shine while keeping skin moisturized, smooth, and evenly protected.

Top picks for you:

Best sunscreen stick and powder

Sunscreen sticks offer mess-free, portable protection for on-the-go touch-ups. A broad-spectrum SPF stick with a non-greasy, water-resistant formula is perfect for reapplying over makeup or during outdoor activities. On the other hand, a powder sunscreen is ideal for those who want quick, shine-free touch-ups throughout the day. It is perfect for oily or acne-prone skin as it can absorb excess oil while providing broad-spectrum SPF protection.

Top picks for you:

How to apply the best sunscreen for summer?

To get the most out of the best sunscreen with SPF 50, you must apply it correctly. The American Academy of Dermatology Association suggests a few tips to help you use the sunscreen perfectly:

1. Opt for the best sunscreen for summer that has an SPF of 30 or higher.

2. Take a nickel-sized amount of sunscreen and apply it to your face and body.

3. Make sure to apply sunscreen approximately 15 minutes before sun exposure.

4. Make sure to apply sunscreen on your face, ears, tops of your feet and legs.

5. To remain protected, reapply sunscreen every two hours and immediately after swimming or sweating.

Frequently asked questions How to choose the best sunscreen? When choosing the best sunscreen for summer, consider your skin type. For oily skin, opt for gel-based and matte formulas. Choose hydrating and creamy sunscreen for dry skin. Stick to fragrance-free mineral sunscreen for sensitive skin. Make sure to opt for non-comedogenic sunscreen as they won't clog pores.

Can I skip sunscreen on cloudy days? No! UV rays penetrate clouds, causing skin damage even when the sun isn’t visible. Always wear sunscreen.

Is a higher SPF always better? SPF 30 blocks 97% UVB, while SPF 50 blocks 98%. Higher SPF offers marginal benefits but doesn’t last longer.

Do I need sunscreen indoors? Yes! UVA rays penetrate windows, accelerating aging and pigmentation. Apply sunscreen even if you stay indoors.

