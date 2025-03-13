Menu Explore
Protect your skin from sun damage! Best sunscreens for summer for all skin types

By Tanya Shree
Mar 13, 2025 05:00 PM IST

Stay sun-safe with the best sunscreen for summer! From sweat-proof to glow-enhancing formulas, discover top picks of SPF that may work for you.

La Roche-Posay SPF 60-0.15 Pounds Sunscreen Cream For Oily Skin, 50ml

₹3,306.58

GET THIS

Aveeno Protect + Soothe Mineral Sunscreen Stick for Sensitive Skin SPF50, 1.5oz/42g

₹3,066

GET THIS

Dr. Sheths Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen | In-Vivo Tested | SPF 50+ Pa+++ | For Bright Skin & Healthy Glow | Non-Greasy, Quick-Absorbing | No White Cast | UVA/B & Bluelight Protection | For Men & Women | For All Skin Type | 80 g

₹628

GET THIS

Bioderma Photoderm Aquafluide Sunscreen SPF 50+ Claire - Sun Active Defense, 40ml

₹1,664

GET THIS

Dot & Key Strawberry Dew Spf 50 Sunscreen Stick On-The-Go Spf 50 Pa+++, Broad Spectrum, Uva/Uvb Rays Protection With Hyaluronic & Ceramide Normal Skin Type For Hydration & Skin Barrier, Mess Free, 20G

₹565

GET THIS

mCaffeine 100% Mineral Powder Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ for Oily Skin | Mattifying, Water Resistant & Zero White Cast | Travel Friendly & Easy to Apply

₹453

GET THIS

Sunscreen for oily skin

La Roche-Posay SPF 60-0.15 Pounds Sunscreen Cream For Oily Skin, 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹3,306.58

GET THIS

Sunscreen for oily skin

Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Oxide Dry-Touch Face Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 50, Oil-Free, Non-Comedogenic & Non-Greasy Mineral Sunscreen, 2 fl. oz View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Sunscreen for oily skin

ISDIN Fotoprotector Fusion Water SPF 50, 50 Ml | Sunscreen For Face, Water Based And Oil Free | Ideal For Daily Use | Suitable For All Skin Types | For Men & Women Both View Details checkDetails

₹2,190

GET THIS

Sunscreen for oily skin

Bioderma Photoderm Aquafluide Sunscreen SPF 50+ Claire - Sun Active Defense, 40ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,664

GET THIS

Sunscreen for oily skin

Foxtale SPF 70 Niacinamide Matte Sunscreen with PA++++ | Prevents Tanning | UVA/UVB Protection | Lightweight | No White Cast | Non Greasy | For Men & Women | 50 ml View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Sunscreen for oily skin

Minimalist Light Fluid Sunscreen SPF 50 for Oily Skin (PA++++) | Clinically Tested in US| No White Cast | Broad Spectrum | Lightweight, Water & Sweat Resistant | For Women & Men | 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹474

GET THIS

Sunscreen for dry skin

Dr. Sheths Haldi & Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen With 1% Hyaluronic Acid | Spf 50+ | Pa+++ | Protects Against Uva/Uvb & Blue Light | For Women & Men -50G - All Skin Type View Details checkDetails

₹448

GET THIS

Sunscreen for dry skin

Dot & Key Blueberry Hydrate Barrier Repair Sunscreen Spf 50+,Pa++++|For Dry&Sensitive Skin|Non - Greasy Finish|No White Cast|Uv & Blue Light Protection|Broad Spectrum|For Women&Men|50G, 1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹382

GET THIS

Sunscreen for dry skin

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | Clinically Tested in US (In-Vivo) | Lightweight with Multi-Vitamins | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum | For Women & Men | 30g (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Sunscreen for dry skin

Heliocare 360º Water Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ Sunscreen with Hyaluronic Acid | For Dry, Dehydrated Skin | Broad Spectrum (UVA/UVB/HEVL/IR), Blue light Defence | Ultra-Light | Sweat & Water Resistant | 50ml View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Sunscreen for dry skin

SebaMed Sunscreen Spf 50 Lotion 150Ml - Dry View Details checkDetails

₹1,410

GET THIS

Sunscreen for dry skin

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunblock - Spf 50+, 88Ml Tube For Dry Skin, Pack Of 1 View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Sunscreen for dry skin

Deconstruct Brightening Sunscreen for Dry Skin with SPF 50+ | 8 hours Long Lasting Dewy Sunscreen | Water Resistant, No White Cast, Quick Absorbing | For Women and Men | 50gm (Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹742

GET THIS

Sensitive skin sunscreen

EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen SPF 46 - For Skin Types Prone To Acne, Rosacea & Hyperpigmentation 48g/1.7oz Cream View Details checkDetails

₹5,199

GET THIS

Sensitive skin sunscreen

Cetaphil Sun Spf 30 Sunscreen Gel, White, Hydrate & Nourish With Chemical Free Sun Protection,100 ml View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Combination skin

Dot & Key Watermelon Cooling Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ | With Hyaluronic Acid, Instantly Cools Skin, Broad Spectrum Protection | Controls Excess Oil, Checks Tanning, No White Cast, All Skin Types | 50g View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Combination skin

Plum 2% Niacinamide & Rice Water Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ | for Oily, Dry & Combination Skin | UVA/UVB Protection | Reduces Tan & Brightens Skin | No White Cast & Non-Sticky | for Women & Men | 15g View Details checkDetails

₹147

GET THIS

Combination skin

Gabit 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | Water & Sweat Resistant, UVA/B & Blue Light Protection | No White Cast | Vit E, Gooseberry, Winter Cherry | Normal, Oily, Dry Skin Types | Oil free |50ml View Details checkDetails

₹392

GET THIS

Combination skin

Cetaphil Sun SPF 50 Sunscreen For Combination Skin Type, Very High Protection Lightweight Gel, Water-resistant, Vitamin E, 50 ml View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Combination skin

Earth Rhythm Matte Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 with 9% Zinc Oxide for Daily Use | PA+++, Zero White Cast & Non-Sticky, Matte Finish | Men & Women | - 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹375

GET THIS

Sunscreen stick

Earth Rhythm Aqua Surge Hyaluronic Sunscreen Stick SPF 60, PA++++ UVA/UVB Protection With Hyaluronic Acid & Ceramides For Hydration, Lightweight, No White Cast Sunscreen For Dry Skin - 20g View Details checkDetails

₹466

GET THIS

Sunscreen stick

Dot & Key Strawberry Dew Spf 50 Sunscreen Stick On-The-Go Spf 50 Pa+++, Broad Spectrum, Uva/Uvb Rays Protection With Hyaluronic & Ceramide Normal Skin Type For Hydration & Skin Barrier, Mess Free, 20G View Details checkDetails

₹565

GET THIS

Sunscreen stick

Beauty of Joseon Matte Sun Stick For All Skin Type : Mugwort+Camelia(18G, 0.63Fl.Oz), spf 50 View Details checkDetails

₹960

GET THIS

Sunscreen stick

Jovees Herbal Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Powder With SPF 30 | Prevents Sunburns, Skin Damage & Uneven Skin Tone | Natural Mineral Based Ingredients 50gm View Details checkDetails

₹241

GET THIS

Sunscreen stick

mCaffeine 100% Mineral Powder Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ for Oily Skin | Mattifying, Water Resistant & Zero White Cast | Travel Friendly & Easy to Apply View Details checkDetails

₹453

GET THIS

Sunscreen stick

Brillare Zinc Powder Sunscreen SPF50 - Broad Spectrum Protection, Sweat Resistant Powder, Invisible Finish, Non-Greasy Formula - Skin-friendly Mineral Sunscreen for Daily Use View Details checkDetails

₹716

GET THIS
Gone are the gloomy, winter days, summer is soon going to make its grand entrance. And this is the time to amp up your skincare routine to something more appropriate for the summer season. Research shows that around 80% of premature ageing and skin damage is caused by unprotected sun exposure. While that sun-kissed glow looks nice, too much sun exposure can lead to wrinkles, pigmentation and even skin cancer. Yet, many of us skip this essential skincare step, fearing it might leave a greasy effect. But the truth is that sunscreen is the single most important skincare product you need—every day! That is why finding the best sunscreen for summer is essential. But with so many options flooding the market, picking the right one can be confusing. This guide breaks it all as we have handpicked the best sunscreen for your skin type and needs.

Use the best sunscreen for summer and keep your skin shielded.(Adobe Stock)
Use the best sunscreen for summer and keep your skin shielded.(Adobe Stock)

Top picks for you:

Why is sunscreen essential for your skin?

1. The best sunscreen for summer can protect against harmful UVA and UVB rays that can impact the skin's health.

2. It can reduce your risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma by 40% and melanoma risk by 50% (Skin Cancer Foundation).

3. Using the best sunscreen can help to prevent skin ageing caused by the sun, including wrinkles, sagging and age spots (Skin Cancer Foundation).

4. Regular use of the best sunscreen for summer can prevent moisture loss, preserve your skin barrier and keep your skin hydrated.

5. It can even minimise flare-ups of sun-induced conditions like polymorphic light eruptions. Additionally, it can also prevent sagging and dullness by preserving collagen and elastin.

Common sunscreen myths that you must know

1. Myth: People with dark skin don't need sunscreen

Truth: While melanin can offer some protection, but not enough to protect against sun damage. Sunscreen is important for everyone regardless of skin tone and type. Exposure to UV rays from the sun and other artificial sources can cause sunburn, hyperpigmentation and even skin cancer (Cancer Council of Australia).

2. Myth: Sunscreen is not needed on cloudy days

Truth: Even on cloudy days, sunscreen is essential as UV rays can penetrate clouds and cause damage to your skin.

3. Myth: SPF 50 lasts all-day

Truth: No sunscreen lasts forever! You must reapply the best sunscreen for summer after every two hours or immediately after swimming or sweating (American Academy of Dermatology Association).

4. Myth: Sunscreen can make skin oily

Truth: This is not true! Opt for the best sunscreen for summer that is non-comedogenic and oil-free.

5. Myth: Makeup with SPF is enough

Truth: Most SPF-infused makeup isn't applied in thick enough layers to provide adequate sun protection.

Best sunscreen for summer: Find your perfect match

Here are some of the top picks for you:

Best sunscreen for oily skin

A lightweight, oil-free, and mattifying sunscreen can be a game-changer for oily skin. Look for gel-based or water-based formulas with ingredients like niacinamide and zinc that control excess oil and prevent breakouts. A non-comedogenic, broad-spectrum SPF ensures protection without clogging pores, keeping your skin shine-free and fresh all day without the greasy feel.

ALSO READ: Best sunscreen for oily skin: 10 options to prevent tanning and premature ageing

Best sunscreen for dry skin

For dry skin, hydration is key! Opt for the best sunscreen for summer with hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or ceramides to lock in moisture while shielding against UV damage. Cream-based or moisturizing sunscreens with SPF 50+ work best, preventing flakiness and dullness.

Best sunscreen for sensitive skin

Sensitive skin needs gentle, fragrance-free, and mineral-based sunscreen with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. These physical blockers can provide broad-spectrum protection without irritation. Look for soothing ingredients like aloe vera and Centella asiatica to calm redness and inflammation.

Best sunscreen for combination skin

Balancing oily and dry areas can be tricky, but a lightweight, hydrating yet non-greasy sunscreen is perfect. Gel or lotion-based sunscreens with SPF 50+ offer the right mix of hydration and oil control. Look for the best sunscreen for summer with ingredients like green tea and niacinamide, which help regulate shine while keeping skin moisturized, smooth, and evenly protected.

Best sunscreen stick and powder

Sunscreen sticks offer mess-free, portable protection for on-the-go touch-ups. A broad-spectrum SPF stick with a non-greasy, water-resistant formula is perfect for reapplying over makeup or during outdoor activities. On the other hand, a powder sunscreen is ideal for those who want quick, shine-free touch-ups throughout the day. It is perfect for oily or acne-prone skin as it can absorb excess oil while providing broad-spectrum SPF protection.

ALSO READ: Your sunscreen guide: How to find your perfect match for sun protection

How to apply the best sunscreen for summer?

To get the most out of the best sunscreen with SPF 50, you must apply it correctly. The American Academy of Dermatology Association suggests a few tips to help you use the sunscreen perfectly:

1. Opt for the best sunscreen for summer that has an SPF of 30 or higher.

2. Take a nickel-sized amount of sunscreen and apply it to your face and body.

3. Make sure to apply sunscreen approximately 15 minutes before sun exposure.

4. Make sure to apply sunscreen on your face, ears, tops of your feet and legs.

5. To remain protected, reapply sunscreen every two hours and immediately after swimming or sweating.

Similar articles for you:

Best tinted sunscreen: Protect your skin from the sun with our top 8 picks of February 2025

Best sunscreen for face: Top 7 affordable and effective alternatives to Heliocare for UV protection

Neutrogena vs La Roche-Posay: Choose the best mineral sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful UV rays

Frequently asked questions

  • How to choose the best sunscreen?

    When choosing the best sunscreen for summer, consider your skin type. For oily skin, opt for gel-based and matte formulas. Choose hydrating and creamy sunscreen for dry skin. Stick to fragrance-free mineral sunscreen for sensitive skin. Make sure to opt for non-comedogenic sunscreen as they won't clog pores. 

  • Can I skip sunscreen on cloudy days?

    No! UV rays penetrate clouds, causing skin damage even when the sun isn’t visible. Always wear sunscreen.

  • Is a higher SPF always better?

    SPF 30 blocks 97% UVB, while SPF 50 blocks 98%. Higher SPF offers marginal benefits but doesn’t last longer.

  • Do I need sunscreen indoors?

    Yes! UVA rays penetrate windows, accelerating aging and pigmentation. Apply sunscreen even if you stay indoors.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

