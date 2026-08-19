What are the differences between organ donation after death and while living? Nephrologist Dr Prajit Mazumdar explains

It is well known that organs can be donated by both living and dead individuals. But the concerns in both cases are very different. When a living donor is involved, people worry about the health of both the donor and the receiver following the procedure.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, nephrologist Dr Prajit Mazumdar shared, “The confusion between living and deceased donation is one of the most common gaps in public understanding. Clarity on this could help far more patients receive the transplants they urgently need.”

He went on to explain the differences, which are presented as follows.

All about living donation A living donor gives an organ, or part of one, while still alive. This is medically possible because the body can function well with a single kidney or with a portion of the liver, which regenerates over time.

“The most common living donations are a kidney or a liver lobe,” shared Dr Mazumdar. “Donations of part of a lung or pancreas are extremely rare. These living donors are usually close relatives like parents, siblings, spouses, or children.”

The nephrologist assured that the risk to donors has significantly reduced over time. “Procedures like laparoscopic kidney removal and robotic transplants are now safer and allow for a much faster recovery than in the past,” he added.