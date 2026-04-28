Are young people opting for hair transplants too early? Hair restoration expert explains if it is the right decision

Hair loss is no longer a concern confined to middle age – it’s increasingly affecting younger individuals across India. The country carries a substantial burden, with findings published in the Indian Journal of Clinical and Experimental Dermatology suggesting that nearly 63 percent of Indian men experience some degree of hair loss, often triggered early by a mix of genetic predisposition and modern lifestyle factors. At the centre of this trend is androgenetic alopecia – the most common form of hair loss – which is progressive in nature and driven by hormonal influences alongside inherited traits. 63 percent of Indian men face pattern baldness due to genetic and lifestyle factors. (Image generated via Google Gemini)

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In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nandini Dadu – aesthetic physician, hair restoration expert and GLP coach at Dadu Medical Centre, Rajouri Garden and Vasant Vihar, New Delhi – said, “Today, in India, I am seeing a clear shift – patients in their early 20s, sometimes even late teens, walking into my clinics seeking permanent solutions like hair transplants. While this rising awareness is encouraging, it also raises an important question: are younger patients opting for hair transplants too early? I see this not just as a medical concern, but as a reflection of changing confidence levels and awareness among young individuals.”

Why are younger patients seeking hair transplants? Early onset of hair loss

High social and digital visibility

Increased awareness of advanced treatments

Desire for quick, permanent results According to Dr Dadu, these converging factors are making patients far more aware – and concerned – about hair loss than before. In Indian populations, hair thinning is now beginning at a noticeably younger age, driven by a combination of genetic predisposition, chronic stress, lifestyle habits, and environmental exposure. This earlier onset often fuels anxiety, prompting younger individuals to actively seek quicker, more visible solutions.

She notes, “In today’s image-conscious world, hair loss can deeply impact self-esteem, especially in younger patients. Wanting to correct it early is completely understandable.”

Is opting early the right decision? The hair restoration expert highlights that it is not always the right decision. It may only be appropriate if:

Hair loss is progressive but has been properly assessed.

The donor area is adequate and long-term planning is considered.

Medical management has been tried, to stabilise the condition.

The pattern and stability of hair loss have been carefully evaluated. Hair transplant is a highly effective and permanent solution – but timing matters. In younger patients, hair loss is often still evolving. Without proper evaluation, there is a risk of needing multiple procedures later.

Dr Dadu explains, “A transplant is not just about filling today’s gaps – it is about planning for how your hair will look 10 to 20 years down the line. This is why careful diagnosis, including scalp analysis and understanding family history, plays a critical role before recommending surgery.”