Dermatologist warns that avoiding hair wash can worsen shedding; shares 5 hair loss tips: ‘5% minoxidil helps promote…’

Dr Leena Ramani, a Florida-based board-certified dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon, shares five expert-backed tips for tackling hair loss, drawing on her clinical experience and years of practice in treating patients. In an Instagram video shared on March 18, the dermatologist emphasises the importance of addressing a thinning hairline early and explains which hair loss treatments on the market can actually deliver results.

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Noticing more hair than usual on your brush, or watching strands collect in the shower drain day after day, can be unsettling – but it’s also often an early warning sign that shouldn’t be ignored. Hair loss isn’t just a cosmetic concern; it can point to underlying issues that require timely attention. Relying solely on products may not address the root cause, which is why recognising the signs early and seeking the right medical guidance can make all the difference in preventing long-term or permanent hair loss.

Keep washing your hair Dr Ramani highlights that while many patients may feel hesitant to wash their hair during periods of active shedding, regular cleansing remains essential. Avoiding it can do more harm than good, as a buildup of oil, sweat, and dirt can trigger scalp inflammation – ultimately worsening hair fall rather than preventing it.

She explains, “I’ve never had to tell a patient they were washing their hair too much. I understand it can feel scary to wash your hair while it is actively shedding, but the longer you go between washes, the more oils and buildup can accumulate, which triggers inflammation and conditions like seborrheic dermatitis that can actually worsen hair shedding.”

Thinning hairline? You’re not imagining it According to the dermatologist, if you find yourself noticing a thinner hairline in the mirror, it’s likely not just your imagination. She explains that by the time thinning becomes visible, you may have already lost up to half of your hair density. This is why early intervention is crucial — starting treatment sooner can significantly improve outcomes, before hair follicles shrink beyond repair.

She notes, “If you’re ever wondering if your hairline is thinning, you’re probably not imagining it. By the time most people have noticeable thinning, they’ve already lost up to 50 percent (approx) of their hair density. Early intervention matters - starting treatment sooner gives you a much better chance of preserving and regrowing hair before follicles miniaturise beyond recovery.”

The power of minoxidil Dr Ramani highlights that five percent minoxidil is one of the most effective over-the-counter treatments for hair loss if you’re looking to start something on your own. When applied to the scalp, it can help stimulate hair growth by improving blood flow to the follicles and supporting their activity.

She elaborates, “Five percent minoxidil is the most effective OTC treatment. If you’re going to start something on your own, this is it. Five percent minoxidil helps prolong the growth (anagen) phase and increase blood flow to the follicle. It’s FDA-approved, clinically proven, and far more effective than most over-the-counter “hair growth” products you see marketed. It is toxic to pets - so keep away.”

Watch out for slick-backs Slicked-back styles like tight buns, ponytails, braids, and extensions can create chronic tension on the scalp, leading to a type of hair loss known as traction alopecia, which can become permanent if not addressed early. If you’re noticing thinning along your temples, your everyday styling habits could be the culprit, making early intervention all the more important.

Dr Ramani explains, “Chronic tension from slick buns, tight ponytails, braids, or extensions can lead to traction alopecia – a form of hair loss that can become permanent if not caught early. If you’re noticing thinning along your hairline or temples, your styling habits may be the cause.”

Biotin does not cure hair loss Biotin has quickly emerged as a buzzy hair growth trend, with shampoos and haircare products increasingly infused with the ingredient. However, Dr Ramani points out that unless you have an actual biotin deficiency – which is relatively rare – it’s unlikely to promote meaningful hair regrowth. While biotin may help improve nail strength and enhance the overall quality of your hair, it doesn’t address the underlying causes of hair loss.

The dermatologist explains, “Biotin is everywhere – but unless you’re truly deficient (which is rare), it won’t regrow hair. It can improve nail strength and slightly support hair quality, but it does not address the root causes of hair loss like hormones, genetics, or inflammation. Plus, high doses can interfere with important lab tests.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.