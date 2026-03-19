Cardiologist with 40 years of experience shares early signs of silent inflammation, from belly fat to sugar cravings

Dr Chopra explains that these symptoms are often deeply interconnected. For instance, poor sleep can trigger blood sugar spikes, erratic eating habits, and elevated cortisol levels, eventually leading to insulin resistance. Similarly, a sedentary lifestyle, chronic stress, and a diet high in ultra-processed or inflammatory foods can disrupt gut health, cause nutrient deficiencies, and even affect mood due to dopamine imbalances.

Because it operates quietly, the body often sends subtle signals before things escalate. According to Dr Chopra, these early warning signs should not be ignored. Some common symptoms include:

According to Dr Alok Chopra, a Delhi-based cardiologist with over 40 years of experience, silent inflammation is a hidden health concern that often goes unnoticed. In his March 18 Instagram post, he explains what it really means and shares simple, practical steps to help manage and reduce it effectively. (Also read: Woman shares how running changed her life after years of struggle and injuries: ‘I thought about giving up many times’ )

Often referred to as a hidden threat, silent inflammation can persist in the body without noticeable symptoms while quietly increasing the risk of heart disease, diabetes , and other chronic conditions. Because it develops gradually, many people remain unaware of its impact until complications arise.

What causes silent inflammation Dr Chopra highlights a chain reaction of lifestyle triggers that can destabilise the body over time:

Poor sleep and irregular routines

Chronic stress and high cortisol

Gut dysbiosis (imbalance of gut bacteria)

Low movement or sedentary habits

Diets high in sugar and ultra-processed foods

Inadequate protein and nutrient intake Over time, these factors can accelerate ageing and increase the risk of chronic diseases.

How to manage and reduce it Rather than suppressing symptoms, Dr Chopra emphasises the importance of restoring balance in the body. Here are some simple yet effective steps he recommends:

Fix your sleep: Aim for 7–8 hours of quality sleep and maintain a consistent schedule

Eat balanced meals: Prioritise protein and fibre in every meal

Move daily: Incorporate strength training along with regular physical activity

Cut down sugar: Reduce intake of sugar and ultra-processed foods

Support gut health: Add fermented foods and maintain diversity in your diet

Pause and reset: Practice mindful breathing, spend time in sunlight, and allow your body moments of rest “Instead of suppressing the signs, stabilise the system… Listen early. The body whispers before it shouts,” he advised. The takeaway? Small, consistent lifestyle changes can go a long way in preventing and reversing silent inflammation, before it turns into something more serious.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.