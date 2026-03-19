Cardiologist with 40 years of experience shares early signs of silent inflammation, from belly fat to sugar cravings
Silent inflammation can quietly affect your health without obvious signs. Dr Alok Chopra explains its symptoms, causes and simple tips to manage it effectively.
Often referred to as a hidden threat, silent inflammation can persist in the body without noticeable symptoms while quietly increasing the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic conditions. Because it develops gradually, many people remain unaware of its impact until complications arise.
According to Dr Alok Chopra, a Delhi-based cardiologist with over 40 years of experience, silent inflammation is a hidden health concern that often goes unnoticed. In his March 18 Instagram post, he explains what it really means and shares simple, practical steps to help manage and reduce it effectively. (Also read: Woman shares how running changed her life after years of struggle and injuries: ‘I thought about giving up many times’ )
Signs your body may be dealing with silent inflammation
Because it operates quietly, the body often sends subtle signals before things escalate. According to Dr Chopra, these early warning signs should not be ignored. Some common symptoms include:
- Brain fog
- Stubborn belly fat
- Sugar cravings
- Joint stiffness
- Fatigue and low energy
Dr Chopra explains that these symptoms are often deeply interconnected. For instance, poor sleep can trigger blood sugar spikes, erratic eating habits, and elevated cortisol levels, eventually leading to insulin resistance. Similarly, a sedentary lifestyle, chronic stress, and a diet high in ultra-processed or inflammatory foods can disrupt gut health, cause nutrient deficiencies, and even affect mood due to dopamine imbalances.
What causes silent inflammation
Dr Chopra highlights a chain reaction of lifestyle triggers that can destabilise the body over time:
- Poor sleep and irregular routines
- Chronic stress and high cortisol
- Gut dysbiosis (imbalance of gut bacteria)
- Low movement or sedentary habits
- Diets high in sugar and ultra-processed foods
- Inadequate protein and nutrient intake
Over time, these factors can accelerate ageing and increase the risk of chronic diseases.
How to manage and reduce it
Rather than suppressing symptoms, Dr Chopra emphasises the importance of restoring balance in the body. Here are some simple yet effective steps he recommends:
- Fix your sleep: Aim for 7–8 hours of quality sleep and maintain a consistent schedule
- Eat balanced meals: Prioritise protein and fibre in every meal
- Move daily: Incorporate strength training along with regular physical activity
- Cut down sugar: Reduce intake of sugar and ultra-processed foods
- Support gut health: Add fermented foods and maintain diversity in your diet
- Pause and reset: Practice mindful breathing, spend time in sunlight, and allow your body moments of rest
“Instead of suppressing the signs, stabilise the system… Listen early. The body whispers before it shouts,” he advised. The takeaway? Small, consistent lifestyle changes can go a long way in preventing and reversing silent inflammation, before it turns into something more serious.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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