California cardiologist warns most heart attacks start with this routine: 'Shows up in almost every case I see'
Your daily hustle could be a heart health hazard – US cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj warns against late nights, chronic stress, and grab-and-go meals.
In the modern era of 'always-on' connectivity, the line between a productive lifestyle and a physiological breaking point has become dangerously thin. Now, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a California-based cardiologist with more than two decades of clinical experience, has issued a stark warning to the ‘busy’ generation. Also read | Cardiologist shares top prevention tips for people in 20s, 30s, 40s to reduce risk of heart attacks and heart disease
According to Dr Bhojraj, the most devastating cardiac events rarely stem from a single, reckless choice. Instead, he pointed to a specific, insidious routine that bridges the gap between a high-achieving life and a hospital bed in his post titled: 'This routine shows up in almost every heart attack case I see'.
The anatomy of a routine
Social media often portrays heart health as a battle against dramatic vices (think alcohol or vaping) , but Dr Bhojraj argued that the reality was far more mundane — and universal.
Taking to Instagram on March 12, he noted that the typical trajectory toward a cardiac event was paved with:
⦿ Late nights fueled by blue light and unfinished tasks.
⦿ Chronic stress that has become the background noise of daily life.
⦿ Grab-and-go meals that prioritise convenience over nutrients.
⦿ Sleep cycles that seem to 'shrink' a little more each year.
Dr Bhojraj shared: “In my experience, most heart attacks start with this routine. Not dramatic decisions. Just small tradeoffs that slowly become normal. Over time, those patterns start showing up in the labs.”
The 'slow drift' of vitals
The danger of these habits was their invisibility, he added. Unlike a sudden injury, the damage caused by modern lifestyle pressure was incremental – Dr Bhojraj explained that by the time a patient presents with a crisis, their body has been signalling distress for years through three key indicators:
⦿ Creeping blood pressure: small annual increases that eventually cross the threshold of hypertension.
⦿ Unstable blood sugar: a metabolic system struggling to process the spikes of high-stress, high-sugar convenience foods.
⦿ Climbing triglycerides: a sign that the metabolism can no longer keep pace with the lack of movement and poor dietary patterns.
The cardiologist warned, "None of those numbers feels urgent in the moment. But together, over time, they put real strain on the cardiovascular system."
‘Prevention rarely starts with a single medication’
Perhaps the most striking part of Dr Bhojraj’s message was his acknowledgement that these patterns aren't usually the result of negligence. They are the byproduct of a society that demands constant output.
"Most people aren’t reckless with their health. They’re just busy. Trust me, I’m a dad. I understand how routines slowly drift. But the body keeps track of those patterns, whether we’re paying attention or not," Dr Bhojraj said.
For the cardiologist, the solution wasn't found in a 'miracle' pill, but in auditing the mundane. He stressed that true prevention was about correcting the 'drift' before the labs reflect the damage.
Dr Bhojraj concluded: "This is why prevention in cardiology rarely starts with a single medication. It starts with patterns. Sleep patterns. Stress patterns. Eating patterns... And by the time someone lands in my office, those patterns have usually been building for years."
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.