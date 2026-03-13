California cardiologist warns most heart attacks start with this routine: 'Shows up in almost every case I see'

In the modern era of 'always-on' connectivity, the line between a productive lifestyle and a physiological breaking point has become dangerously thin. Now, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a California-based cardiologist with more than two decades of clinical experience, has issued a stark warning to the ‘busy’ generation. Also read | Cardiologist shares top prevention tips for people in 20s, 30s, 40s to reduce risk of heart attacks and heart disease Take control of your heart health before it's too late. (Freepik)

According to Dr Bhojraj, the most devastating cardiac events rarely stem from a single, reckless choice. Instead, he pointed to a specific, insidious routine that bridges the gap between a high-achieving life and a hospital bed in his post titled: 'This routine shows up in almost every heart attack case I see'.

The anatomy of a routine Social media often portrays heart health as a battle against dramatic vices (think alcohol or vaping) , but Dr Bhojraj argued that the reality was far more mundane — and universal.

Taking to Instagram on March 12, he noted that the typical trajectory toward a cardiac event was paved with:

⦿ Late nights fueled by blue light and unfinished tasks.

⦿ Chronic stress that has become the background noise of daily life.

⦿ Grab-and-go meals that prioritise convenience over nutrients.

⦿ Sleep cycles that seem to 'shrink' a little more each year.

Dr Bhojraj shared: “In my experience, most heart attacks start with this routine. Not dramatic decisions. Just small tradeoffs that slowly become normal. Over time, those patterns start showing up in the labs.”