Cardiologist shares top prevention tips for people in 20s, 30s, 40s to reduce risk of heart attacks and heart disease

Dr Bimal Chhajer, a cardiologist specialising in non-invasive cardiology, highlighted how age affects heart disease prevention tips for every decade of life in a blog on his website, Saaol.com, on January 31, 2025.

How to keep heart safe in 20s

While in the 20s, most people do not worry much about their body fitness and heart health, this is also the time when lifestyle habits such as diet, exercise, and handling stress are formed, he shared. “If the right habits are developed now, the risk of heart disease can be reduced in the future,” Dr Chhajer shared.

If you are in your 20s, he suggested you eat a diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and proteins, avoid junk food, excess salt, and fried foods, do moderate-intensity physical activity, such as brisk walking, swimming, or cycling, for at least 150 minutes a week, and also try meditation, yoga, or deep breathing techniques to reduce mental stress for a healthy heart.

What about people in their 30s and 40s?

Speaking of 30 to 40 years of age (beginning of middle age), the cardiologist listed signs of heart-related problems, such as high blood pressure and changes in cholesterol and blood sugar levels, that may be seen in this decade, and said, “Most people stay away from physical activities due to their careers, families, and other responsibilities. Which harms heart health.”

Sharing prevention tips for people in 30s and 40s, Dr Chhajer suggested:

General health check-up: Get your blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar checked regularly. If there is any discrepancy, seek treatment at the right time. Increase physical activity: Instead of going to the gym, try increasing physical activity at home by doing yoga or household chores.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.