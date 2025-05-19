Cardiologist shares 10 things he does every day to lower heart disease risk: 10,000 steps to start the day with protein

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). So, it is imperative that we take care of our hearts and practice healthy lifestyle changes that can protect our hearts and lower the risk of heart disease. The cardiologist shared that daily movement lowers blood pressure and improves insulin sensitivity.(Shutterstock)

It’s not just about cholesterol or cutting red meat

In a video shared on April 7, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, MD and a functional medicine cardiologist, shared the 10 things he does every day to lower the risk of heart disease. He said, “After 20 years of treating heart disease…Most people think it’s just about cholesterol or cutting red meat. But it’s deeper than that. These are the daily habits I personally stick to—because prevention is the best medicine.”

10 habits to lower heart disease risk

Here are the 10 lifestyle practices Dr Sanjay mentioned in the Instagram reel:

1. Walk 7,000–10,000 steps/day: Daily movement lowers blood pressure and improves insulin sensitivity.

2. Start the day with protein (25–30g): Balances blood sugar, improves satiety, and supports lean muscle (a longevity marker).

3. Prioritise magnesium & K2 daily: These essential nutrients protect arteries and help manage blood pressure.

4. Stay off screen 30 minutes to 1 hour after waking: Reduces cortisol spikes and supports a calm nervous system.

5. Get morning sunlight exposure: Anchors the circadian rhythm, improves sleep, and supports metabolic function.

6. Drink a full glass of filtered water before coffee: Hydration first helps stabilise blood pressure and energy.

7. Avoid ultra-processed snacks (even “healthy” ones): Hidden sugars and seed oils promote inflammation and arterial damage.

8. Monitor HRV + BP weekly: HRV shows nervous system stress; BP is your daily cardiovascular check-in.

9. Practice nasal breathing during walks: Activates the parasympathetic system and supports nitric oxide production.

10. Eat 30+ different plant foods weekly: More diversity = a healthier gut = lower inflammation = a healthier heart.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.