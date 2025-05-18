Doctor shares top 5 foods that lower blood pressure and support heart health: Dark chocolate to bananas

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, a gastroenterologist and interventional endoscopist based in Silicon Valley, often shares health tips on social media to educate his followers about the human body and preventive steps they can take to minimise the risk of certain diseases. In an Instagram post, he talked about the top 5 foods that can lower blood pressure and support heart health. Bananas to dark chocolate, find out the five foods that help lower blood pressure. (Shutterstock)

Top 5 foods to lower blood pressure

Dr Sethi shared the top 5 foods that can help lower blood pressure, supported by scientific evidence, and also mentioned the nutritional value each item has that makes this possible.

Let's find out the top 5 foods Dr Sethi suggested:

1. Bananas

According to Dr Sethi, bananas are high in potassium, which aids in reducing blood pressure by helping the kidneys eliminate excess sodium.

2. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is packed with magnesium and flavanols. According to the doctor, this lowers blood pressure by boosting the production of nitrous oxide.

Meanwhile, a recent study suggested that drinking tea with dark chocolate can also help bring down high blood pressure. The finding was surprising, as the results were almost similar to prescription medications. The March 2025 study was published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. To know how to drink your tea with dark chocolate, click here.

3. Beetroot

“Beetroot can improve blood pressure due to its organic nitrates, which the body converts into nitrous oxide,” Dr Sethi said.

4. Pomegranates

Pomegranates are also great for lowering blood pressure. It has been shown in studies to reduce blood pressure by lowering the levels of angiotensin-converting enzyme, Dr Sethi stated.

5. Ginger

Lastly, ginger can act as a natural calcium channel blocker, which makes it a useful tool for managing blood pressure.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.