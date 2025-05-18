Doctor shares essential checklist to tackle rising summer temperatures if you work outdoors

As temperatures climb with the scorching sun overhead, being outdoors in summer is a challenging test of endurance. The risks include common symptoms like dehydration or sunburn, to severe medical emergencies like heat stroke, and other heat-related illnesses. But many people are working outdoors, across sectors, from construction, agriculture, to logistics. They are vulnerable to heat-related health conditions. Taking precautions is important if you are working outdoors.(Shutterstock)

So, it becomes vital for employers to take the heat seriously and implement safety strategies.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vikram Vora, medical director at InternationalSOS, explained the importance of heat safety for outdoor workers.

He said, “As climate change accelerates at an unprecedented rate, longer and more intense heatwaves are becoming the norm and outdoor workers are rapidly emerging as one of the highest-risk occupational groups. From a clinical perspective, the spike in heat-related illnesses demands a structured, evidence-based response. Occupational health professionals are playing a pivotal role in guiding organisations to implement medically sound, practical interventions to protect lives and maintain sustainable business operations.”

Dr Vikram Vora shared a detailed checklist with us that covers all the essentials employers need to ensure for outdoor workers to prevent heat stroke and other heat-related conditions:

1. Worker risk profiling

It is best practice to start with mandatory health checks to identify underlying health conditions that increase heat vulnerability, hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and any previous history of heat illnesses.

Certain medication categories, like diuretics, beta-blockers, antihistamines, and certain psychotropics, can impair thermoregulation and must be reviewed by a doctor.

Workers on such medications should be identified early to help in the potential reassignment of duties or modifications in shifts during high-risk months.

2. Heat Stress Index Awareness

Relying on temperature alone may not suffice. Relevant employer teams must monitor Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT), which integrates temperature, humidity, wind speed, and solar radiation.

With WBGT data, occupational health specialists can recommend calibrated work-rest cycles and hydration protocols for different worker profiles and job intensities. This enables precision management rather than blanket policies.

3. Hydration as medicine

Dehydration is the earliest and most preventable contributor to and consequence of heat stress. Workers should be encouraged to drink 250 ml of water every 15–20 minutes during outdoor tasks.

Electrolyte solutions or Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) should be made available in high-exertion or high-temperature areas. Visual hydration monitoring tools (like urine colour charts) and hydration reminder systems should be deployed, with supervisors ensuring compliance as part of daily routines.

4. Work-rest scheduling

Introduce structured, medically recommended rest breaks tied to WBGT readings and work intensity. For example, when WBGT exceeds 30 degrees Celsius, enforce a 15-minute break every hour.

Rest periods should be taken in shaded or cooled spaces. Where feasible, adjust scheduling to avoid physically demanding work between 11 AM and 4 PM - the window of highest risk.

For outdoor workers, summer is very brutal. (Shutterstock)

5. On-site heat management training

Early recognition of heat illness symptoms can save lives. Employers must facilitate mandatory first-aid training focused specifically on heat-related conditions.

Training must include:

Symptom recognition (confusion, flushed skin, rapid heartbeat, loss of sweating)

Immediate response protocols (cooling techniques, escalation procedures)

Peer-to-peer monitoring using the buddy system to detect early signs of distress.

6. Cooling infrastructure

Provide adequate cooling zones, shaded rest areas, mobile misting stations, fans, and water dispensing units.

In indoor industrial settings, warehouses, etc., one must evaluate ventilation adequacy, insulate any heat-radiating surfaces, and use sun-control films on windows.

7. Uniforms and temperature regulation

Standard-issue uniforms must not compromise thermoregulation. Prioritise breathable, light-colored cotton clothing.

In sectors requiring PPE, rotate duties to limit prolonged exposure, and explore innovations like cooling vests and moisture-wicking fabrics.

HR teams should collaborate with occupational health advisors to redesign dress codes and PPE protocols accordingly.

8. Adjustments in shift timings

Clinical data support staggered or early-start shifts to mitigate heat exposure.

Employers must adapt workforce schedules during summer months, shifting strenuous work to early mornings or evenings and minimising mid-day exertion.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.