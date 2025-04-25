Is water enough this summer? Doctor shares 10 hydration tips for staying refreshed in the heat

The summer is about to get scorching and brutal, with the temperature climbing each passing week. As the heat and humidity intensify, it becomes all the more important to stay hydrated. Water is a no-brainer when it comes to quenching your thirst. But thirst isn't always a reliable indicator of hydration. With water being the first thing we all reach out for when we are thirsty, the question arises: Does water adequately hydrate your body in acute heat? Water must be supported with additional hydrating drinks and foods.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pankaj Soni, Principal Director of Internal Medicine at Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road in New Delhi, explained whether only water is sufficient for your body's hydration needs.

Does only drinking water take care of your hydration needs?

Water has become a natural instinct when it comes to quenching thirst, but does this fully hydrate as well?(Shutterstock)

Dr Pankaj Soni said, “This summer’s soaring temperatures can lead to rapid dehydration; water alone may not replenish lost electrolytes. Staying hydrated means balancing fluids and essential minerals.”

This means that while water does help in staying hydrated during summer, it may not be enough to meet the demands of your body. As Dr Soni explained, hydration is not just thirst, but a balance of fluids and minerals. During summer, profuse sweating is common and persistent. When you sweat, you not only lose water but also essential electrolytes. Regular water is nutritionally shallow and may not be able to replenish the lost minerals. This makes it all the more important to add other hydration options along with water.

Other hydration alternatives

Here are some other hydration alternatives Dr Soni shared that maintain all the essential minerals you require to stay hydrated:

Coconut water: Natural electrolytes make it great for post-workout rehydration, aiding in muscle recovery and replenishing potassium. Herbal teas: Caffeine-free options like chamomile or peppermint hydrate while offering added benefits such as calming effects or digestive support. Infused water: Add fruits, herbs, or veggies for flavour and extra nutrients without sugar, making hydration more enjoyable and refreshing. Electrolyte drinks: Useful for athletes or high-heat environments to replenish lost salts and maintain performance levels. Milk: Surprisingly hydrating due to its electrolyte and protein content, especially skim milk, which is also a good source of calcium. Soup and broth: Offer both hydration and nutrition, especially good during illness when appetite and fluid intake may be low. Fruits and vegetables: Water-rich foods like watermelon, cucumber, and oranges boost fluid intake while also providing vitamins and fibre. Smoothies: Combine hydration with nutrients from fruits, yoghurt, and vegetables, making them ideal for a quick, nourishing snack. Sports drinks: Good for intense activity, but watch sugar and additive content, and opt for low-sugar or natural options when possible. Hydration tablets: Convenient for travel or workouts, offering balanced electrolytes when mixed with water, often with minimal calories.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.