This quick, homemade electrolyte drink will keep your immunity up as you coast through season change

You could be coming off an intense workout, nursing a bad hangover bout, or everybody's hot favourite — contending with a bout of fever and sniffles, courtesy of the see-sawing temperatures as we officially transition from Winter to Spring. In any eventuality, reaching for a sports or energy drink has become rather common place. And while you may be among the smarter consumers, reading labels and making informed choices, nothing that comes pre-packaged could ever come close to a clean glass of homemade goodness, when comparing efficacy. Delicious, all-natural electrolyte drink to keep your immunity up through season change(Photos: Good Food Baddie, Misfits Market)

This quick 5-minute recipe is not only a refreshing flavour bomb for your taste buds, but is an excellent immunity booster owing to the mix of vitamin C, potassium, citric acid, antioxidants, sodium and magnesium that you will be treating your body to. You could take this as a concentrated shot or dilute it with a lovely glass of coconut water — either which way, the benefits are manifold. And the best part? You probably already have all the ingredients sitting right there in your kitchen.

All-natural homemade electrolyte drink

Ingredients: Freshly squeezed orange juice - 1/2 cup, freshly squeezed lemon juice - 1/4 cup, freshly squeezed lime juice - 1/4 cup, mineral salt - 1/4tsp, raw honey or manuka honey - 1 to 2tbsps, water - 2 cups, coconut water - 1 cup

Method: Squeeze out the fresh juices. Add the mineral salt and honey and blitz together with water till slightly thick. To this, add the coconut water, give it a good swirl and sip away!

Side note: If you happen to be making this on a warmer day, and could have it cooler, simply freeze some ice cubes with mint leaves in them and pop into your glass once the electrolyte drink is made. This will instantly up the hydrating and refreshing effect.

(recipe from Good Food Baddie)

Ready for a flavourful immunity boost then?