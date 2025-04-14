Expecting in summers? Dehydration signs and nutrition tips pregnant women should know

The temperatures are climbing and hitting new records in April itself, and the peak of summer is yet to come. This time is intimidating, especially for vulnerable groups. One of the most affected is the expecting mother. The hot loo and scorching sun make expecting mothers who have to eat and hydrate for two more susceptible to dehydration. Expecting mothers are more vulnerable to dehydration.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Meenakshi Kamath, MBBS, DGO, Senior Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Apollo Specialty Hospitals Pvt Ltd at Bangalore, shared some signs of dehydration to keep an eye out for and suggested nutrition tips to stay protected.

She said, "Expectant Mothers witness several physical changes that include regular body pain, weight gain, hormonal changes and more during pregnancy. Hot weather and poor nutrition make it more difficult for them to manage physical demands. Further loss of fluid due to sweating can increase the risks associated with dehydration and loss of energy. Therefore, maintaining a proper water intake and balanced diet becomes extremely important for expectant mothers in summer".

Signs of dehydration in expecting mothers

Dehydration can put both the mother and child's health at risk, making it absolutely crucial to take hydration seriously.

Dr Meenakshi Kamath said, “Staying hydrated in pregnancy is very crucial for the health of the mother and the baby. Dehydration can lead to preterm labour, low amniotic fluid, and low birth weight. Having 8 to 12 cups (64 to 96 ounces) of water daily helps in maintaining and stabilising the body temperature.”



Dr Kamath shared these early signs of dehydration in expectant mothers :

● Dry mouth or feeling thirsty

● Dark yellow urine or urinating less than usual

● Feeling Tired or dizzy

● Headaches or migraines

● Dry, flushed skin

● Constipation or difficulty passing stool

● Cramps or muscle spasms

● Swollen ankles or feet (which is often attributed to being pregnant or swollen due to dehydration)

Nutrition

Combat the heat with the right foods and drinks to stay on top of your hydration game.

Dr Kamath shared these nutrition tips:

Eating smaller and frequent meals can help to maintain energy levels and prevent overheating.

Cucumbers, watermelons, and oranges are hydrating & rich in water content. They are packed with vitamins and support bone health, immunity, and digestion.

Having coconut water is also very good as it helps to maintain electrolyte balance and prevent muscle cramps.

Spinach is a nutrient-dense leafy green, rich in folate and iron, which is crucial for fetal development and anemia prevention.

Instead of sugary soda/juice, stay hydrated with water, herbal tea, or coconut water to avoid unnecessary sugar intake and energy crashes.

While it's important to maintain electrolyte balance, be mindful of excessive salt. Excessive sodium may lead to bloating or increased swelling.

Incorporating healthy fats from sources like avocados, nuts, and seeds can support child's brain development and provide energy to the pregnant women during the heat.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.