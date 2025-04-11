Doctor reveals the truth about bleeding and spotting in pregnancy: What’s normal vs dangerous to save your baby

Bleeding or spotting during pregnancy? While it can be alarming, it is not always a sign of trouble. Understanding the causes and when to seek help can ease your worries and keep you and your baby safe. This could save your baby: When bleeding during pregnancy is a red flag and when it is not.(Image by Pixabay)

Pregnancy is an important phase of a couple’s life that is filled with excitement and anticipation but along with enthusiasm comes numerous concerns including the risk of bleeding and spotting during pregnancy. Seeing blood during the pregnancy can be an overwhelming and frightening experience however, bleeding or spotting does not always indicate a serious problem.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mansi Sharma, Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital in Kharadi, shared, “Light spotting, especially during the initial phase is usually considered normal. However, heavy bleeding or persistent should not be taken lightly or overlooked, as it can be an indication of various underlying complications. One must understand that during pregnancy, a woman’s body undergoes several hormonal and physical changes which can sometimes lead to unexpected symptoms like spotting.”

Sex during pregnancy can cause bleeding because of increased blood flow and concentration in all organs, including the vagina and other reproductive organs. (Shutterstock)

According to her, some causes of bleeding are quite harmless and should not be worried about, whereas others may require immediate medical attention as they can become life-threatening if overlooked. Dr Mansi Sharma said, “This is why it becomes vital to understand the exact cause of bleeding or spotting during the pregnancy to know when to seek medical help and take necessary precautions to ensure the well-being of both the mother and the baby. Pregnant women are advised not to overlook bleeding, no matter how minor it is. Always consult a doctor to make sure that everything, including the baby is growing safely.”

Why do bleeding and spotting occur during pregnancy?

Bleeding and spotting during pregnancy can happen due to various factors. Dr Mansi Sharma informed, “The factors can vary from normal physiological changes to severe complications. Bleeding during the early stages occurs when the fertilized egg attaches to the uterus. This often causes spotting that may appear brown or light pink. Other factors like hormonal fluctuations, increased blood flow to the cervix, or minor cervical irritation due to sexual intercourse or medical examination can trigger spotting, which is harmless.”

However, sometimes bleeding can be a warning sign that something is not right and needs medical intervention. Dr Mansi Sharma highlighted, “Bleeding in the first trimester can be caused due to a miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy (where the fertilized egg implants outside the uterus), or molar pregnancy (an abnormal growth inside the uterus). Similarly, in the later stage of the pregnancy, conditions like placenta pervia (when the placenta covers the cervix), placental abruption (when the placenta detaches from the uterus), or preterm labor can lead to bleeding.”

Vaginal bleeding or watery discharge: Bleeding or spotting is quite common during the first trimester. But bleeding in the second or third trimester is often associated with complications such as placental abruption, preterm labour or miscarriage. Any bleeding in pregnancy should never be ignored and it is best to contact the healthcare provider immediately. Similarly, women should notify their doctors if they see any abnormal clear or coloured discharge from their vagina.(Pixabay)

The expert cautioned, “Infections, fibroids, or cervical issues can altogether contribute to spotting or bleeding during any stage of pregnancy. Since the causes of bleeding and spotting can range from normal to serious, it becomes crucial to closely monitor their intensity, duration and associated symptoms. Immediately consult a doctor if experience any discomfort, bleeding or spotting for timely diagnosis and medical intervention.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.