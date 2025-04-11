Can you have sex while pregnant? Doctor reveals what no one tells couples about pregnancy intimacy

Open communication between partners about sexual desires and concerns is crucial, especially during pregnancy. Honest dialogue helps dispel misconceptions, while expert guidance provides clarity by separating myths from facts and addressing doubts effectively. Safe positions, real risks and honest talk: Here's your no-nonsense guide to pregnancy sex.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manvi Verma, cosmetic gynaecologist and female sexologist at Motherhood Hospital in Kharghar, emphasised the importance of seeking accurate information from professionals to ensure a healthy and fulfilling relationship during this time.

She said, “Sex during pregnancy is often misunderstood, with many fearing it may harm the baby or cause complications. These fears, fuelled by taboos and misinformation, often prevent couples from seeking advice. While intimacy is generally safe in a healthy pregnancy, certain conditions may require caution, highlighting the importance of personalised advice from healthcare professionals.”

The stigma around this topic can discourage open discussion, leaving couples uninformed. With proper guidance, they can understand that intimacy in most healthy pregnancies is not only safe but can also strengthen emotional bonds.

Myth 1: Sex during pregnancy is dangerous for the baby

Fact: In most normal pregnancies, sex is safe and can be enjoyable.

Benefits of sex during pregnancy include intimacy and bonding, reduced stress and anxiety and pain relief. However, follow the guidelines given by the expert.

Many couples hesitate to engage in intimacy due to fears of harming the baby. Here's what you should know about pregnancy sex. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Myth 2: Sex during pregnancy can cause miscarriage or premature labour

Fact: While there may be exceptions, in most cases, sex during pregnancy is not a risk factor for miscarriage or premature labour. Conditions where caution is advised include a history of preterm labour, placenta previa, or cervical insufficiency. One should consult an expert and clear all the doubts regarding this.

Myth 3: Certain positions should be avoided during sex during pregnancy

Fact: Most positions are safe, but as the pregnancy progresses, some positions may become more comfortable than others.

Tips for comfortable sex during pregnancy include experimenting with different positions, opting for pillows for support, and listening to the signs given by the body.

Myth 4: Orgasm during pregnancy can harm the baby

Fact: Orgasm is a natural bodily function and is not harmful to the baby.

The benefits of orgasm during pregnancy are helping with relaxation, pain relief and improved mood.

Sex is not unsafe if you have an uncomplicated pregnancy.(Shutterstock)

Dr Manvi Verma asserted, “It is the need of the hour to encourage open communication with the experts and discuss concerns or questions with your doctor. Sex during pregnancy can be a positive and enjoyable experience. Pregnancy is physiological, and so is intimacy; with proper knowledge, women can embrace the changes that occur during pregnancy.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.