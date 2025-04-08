Exfoliation to hydration: Dermat shares easy anti-ageing home remedies

The youthful glow of the skin tends to fade with age. As the skin loses its supple plumpness, wrinkles and fine lines begin to appear. Albeit, there’s a host of anti-ageing products promising visible results, but don’t overlook your kitchen. Natural ingredients found at home can make your skin appear radiant. Not only is it cost-effective, but also readily available, making even the biggest branded skincare enthusiasts have a soft corner for home remedies. Besan or gram flour is one of the common home remedies for easy exfoliation.(Shutterstock)

On The Ranveer Show podcast, dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty shared simple home remedies for anti-ageing. She mentioned what all one can apply at home.

At-home remedies:

Exfoliate with natural products

Dr Rashmi explained the importance of exfoliation, elaborating that as we age, the natural turnover of dead skin slows down and becomes less effective. Dead skin cells tend to stick to the surface, leading to dullness and an uneven texture. Exfoliation helps remove these cells. It can be done using homemade remedies as well.

She recommended using face masks made with besan (gram flour) and curd, or sugar and honey. Ingredients with natural lactic acid, like curd, also work well for gentle exfoliation.

But she shared a caveat, mentioning that homemade products need to be applied daily, as they are less potent and efficient than store-bought skincare products. Only with consistent daily use can one expect to see visible changes. If it's too much of a hassle to apply face mask, Dr Rashmi recommended using curd and besan or sugar and honey right before using the cleanser, and gently rub for 5 minutes.

2. Hydration

The next step is hydration. For this, Dr Rashmi recommended using honey, coconut oil, or milk malai (topmost milk layer). Apply it to the skin, leave it on for 10 minutes, and then wash it off with warm water.

Two important anti-ageing habits

Furthermore, Dr Rashmi listed two big anti-ageing habits that cannot be missed- moisturising and sunscreen. Before leaving, one should always apply these two.

Reiterating the need to stick to roots, Dr Rashmi recommended applying traditional moisturisers they grew up with in their region, like coconut oil, mustard oil, and ghee. Otherwise, use regular moisture that suits one's skin.

Lastly, sunscreen since, it's a non-negotiable, shielding from the harmful UV ray exposure. It is already known how damaging the UV rays are for your skin health.

ALSO READ: Want youthful skin without going under the knife? These 7 non-surgical anti-ageing treatments are totally worth trying

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.