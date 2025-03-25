Weight loss, anti-ageing, heart health all in one cup? Doctor reveals 3 benefits of drinking green tea daily

From wellness enthusiasts to skincare fanatics, everyone seems to be raving about green tea but is it really as magical as they say? According to Dr Kunal Sood, MD, the hype is well deserved as green tea is more than just a soothing drink — it is packed with powerful benefits that can help with weight management, ageing and heart health. Not sipping on green tea daily? Doctor reveals 3 reasons why you might want to start drinking this antioxidant-rich beverage everyday.(Image by Cornelia Gramescu)

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, Dr Kinal Sood spilled the beans on these three health benefits of drinking green tea daily. If you are not sipping on this antioxidant-rich beverage daily, here are three reasons why you might want to start -

1. It can boost your metabolism and help with weight loss

Struggling to lose weight? Green tea might be your new best friend. “Several studies have shown that green tea can accelerate weight loss by boosting metabolism by as much as 3–4%,” said Dr Sood. The best part is that this metabolic boost happens even when you are at rest, thanks to green tea’s thermogenic properties.

​Green tea: Ditch the early morning coffee and replace it with this healthy drink. Green tea is packed with health-promoting compounds which helps boost metabolism. Drink this on an empty stomach without adding sugar.(Unsplash)

2. It is packed with anti-ageing antioxidants

Green tea isn’t just good for your waistline—it’s great for your skin, too! Rich in catechins, it helps fight off free radicals that contribute to premature aging. “Antioxidants in green tea can help slow down signs of aging, keeping your skin looking youthful and radiant,” explains Dr. Sood. Think of it as a beauty elixir in a cup!

3. It supports heart health by lowering bad cholesterol

Keeping your heart in top shape is crucial and green tea can play a role in that. “Green tea helps improve cholesterol profiles by decreasing LDL (bad cholesterol) and triglycerides,” said Dr Sood. Studies suggest that its catechin content is responsible for this heart-friendly effect. So, if you are looking to support your cardiovascular health naturally, a daily cup of green tea is a simple step in the right direction.

Dr Kunal Sood added in the comments, “For those wondering about decaf, you do get many of the same benefits. However, caffeine does help with metabolism as well so the effect on metabolism will be lower (sic).”

Whether you are looking to shed a few pounds, maintain youthful skin or keep your heart healthy, green tea is a powerhouse drink that is worth adding to your daily routine. So, are you already on the green tea bandwagon or is it time to start? Let us know your go-to way of enjoying it!

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.