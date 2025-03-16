AR Rahman taken to hospital after suffering dehydration, son says ‘he is doing well now’; team denies chest pain reports

AR Rahman suffered dehydration and underwent medical tests at a Chennai hospital yesterday (March 16). The Oscar-winning musician had returned from London and complained of discomfort. His son, AR Ameen, took to Insta to share an update: “To all our dear fans, family, and well-wishers, I sincerely thank you for your love, prayers, and support. My father felt a bit weak due to dehydration, hence we went ahead and did some routine tests, but I'm happy to share that he is doing well now (sic)." AR Rahman(Photo: Instagram)

Meanwhile, the musician's team refuted “fake” reports that claimed he was taken to the hospital following chest pain. “Rahman sir is doing fine. God is kind. There was no chest pain whatsoever. It was dehydration. He also had neck pain due to travel,” a source tells us.

A medical bulletin sourced by us, dated March 16, undersigned by Dr RK Venkatasalam, Director Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals Chennai, read: “Mr AR Rahman visited Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road today morning with dehydration symptoms and got discharged after routine check-up.”

AR Rahman's wife, Saira Banu, has released a statement wishing for his ‘speedy recovery’ while addressing everyone and requesting not to call her Rahman's ex-wife as the two of them are not officially divorced yet. Rahman and Saira announced their separation in November of last year. Saira Banu has now released a statement through Advocate Vandana Shah, who is the lawyer of the two of them, as per news agency ANI. The statement read, "I wish him (AR Rahman) a speedy recovery. I received the news that he suffered chest pain and underwent angioplasty. By the grace of god, he is fine now. I would also like to say that we are not officially divorced, we are still husband and wife. We have just separated because I was not doing well for the last few years and I did not want to stress him. I request everyone not to call me his ex-wife..."