Study reveals tea with dark chocolate naturally lowers high blood pressure like medicine

On World Hypertension Day, which is observed annually on May 17, let's take a look at some of the foods that help reduce the risk. Consistent high blood pressure leads to hypertension, and when it is left unmanaged, it can lead to life-threatening conditions such as stroke or heart attack. That’s why the scientific community is constantly researching to better understand the risk factors, as well as the everyday habits and foods that can lower those risks without relying solely on medication. Tea and dark chocolate contain flavan-3-ol.

A study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology revealed that everyday foods like dark chocolate, tea, apples and grapes may help bring down high blood pressure. The finding was surprising, as the results were almost similar to prescription medications

How do they bring down high blood pressure?

High blood pressure often has no symptoms, so damage can occur silently over years before heart failure develops. Early detection and management are crucial. (Freepik)

The researchers examined over 5,000 people through 145 clinical trials. These foods contain flavan-3-ol. When participants consumed flavan-3-ol-rich foods, like dark chocolate, black or green tea, apples, and grapes, it led to a reduction in blood pressure. As per the study, in people with high blood pressure, an average drop was around 6 points in systolic pressure (the top number) and 3 points in diastolic pressure (the bottom number).

Broader protection

Moreover, the foods also help improve how arteries expand and contract. This is an essential parameter of blood vessel function. This showed that flavan-3-ol-rich foods' benefits extend beyond just lowering high blood pressure. They also provide broader heart protection.

The study showed that the benefits of eating flavan-3-ol-rich foods were strongest in people with existing health issues like high blood pressure or other heart diseases.

As per the researchers, the amounts which elicited positive results were:

About 56 grams (2 ounces) of 75% dark chocolate

Three cups of tea (roughly 700 ml)

Two medium apples (around 340 grams)

