World Hypertension Day 2025: Can smoking cause high blood pressure? Doctor explains the link

World Hypertension Day 2025: Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a major risk factor for several chronic health conditions, including heart disease, kidney problems, and stroke. Every year on May 17, World Hypertension Day is observed to raise awareness about the serious impact of high blood pressure and the importance of prevention and management. Smoking is one of the most harmful contributors to elevated blood pressure.

As we prepare to mark World Hypertension Day, it’s crucial to spotlight one of the most harmful contributors to elevated blood pressure—smoking. Let’s explore how this dangerous habit can significantly increase your risk of hypertension and its related complications. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, associate director and head, pulmonology, critical care, Ck Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “Smoking has been linked to many health hazards for decades, such as heart disease, lung cancer, and respiratory diseases. One of the most important but lesser-known effects of smoking is its direct causation of high blood pressure (hypertension).” Here’s how smoking can cause high blood pressure:

Nicotine makes heartbeat faster:

When someone smokes, the nicotine in cigarettes, the cigarette's addictive compound, activates the nervous system and makes the heartbeat faster while causing the arteries to narrow. This narrowing causes the resistance the heart has to push against to rise, raising blood pressure briefly. Even one cigarette can be enough to increase blood pressure to this level, and smoking routinely can lead to chronic hypertension with repeated use over time.

Narrowing of arteries:

Smoking causes the lining of the arteries to deteriorate, and they become less flexible and more prone to plaque deposits called atherosclerosis. This hardening and narrowing of the arteries further increase blood pressure and greatly increases the danger of heart attacks and strokes.

Passive smoking:

Secondhand smoking also contributes to the problem. Non-smoking individuals who breathe in cigarette smoke can also find their blood pressure rising and have a greater likelihood of cardiovascular complications. Pregnant women and children are particularly sensitive to these side effects.

Here’s why you should quit smoking:

Smoking cessation has both short-term and long-term effects on blood pressure and heart health. Heart rate and blood pressure start to reduce within 20 minutes of quitting smoking. Circulation and lung function improve after a couple of weeks. In the long run, the risk of heart disease and hypertension drops dramatically.

