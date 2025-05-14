Menu Explore
Is your child overweight? Study says it can be an early warning sign of heart disease

ByTapatrisha Das
May 14, 2025 12:05 PM IST

The study observed waist-to-height ratio in children at the age of 10 and how it can affect their heart health.

What we mistake for baby fat in children can be a sign of serious health problems. According to a study led by David Horner, University of Copenhagen, patterns of central obesity in children that are set in birth can trigger metabolic dysfunction in the early years of life. Also read | Obese kids could be prone to heart attacks: Warning signs every parent must know, simple steps to prevent it

Patterns of central obesity in children that are set in birth can trigger metabolic dysfunction in the early years of life. (Freepik)
Patterns of central obesity in children that are set in birth can trigger metabolic dysfunction in the early years of life. (Freepik)

The report was presented at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO) in Malaga, Spain. The release of the findings was shared by EurekAlert on their website on May 11, 2025. According to the study, around 700 children were tracked from their birth till the age of 10 to understand how their body fat can be early warning signs of severe illnesses.

Findings of the study

The researchers tracked the waist-to-height ratio of these children at the age of 14 and their frequency of health clinic visits. They observed a disturbing trend. Children whose bellies gradually expanded relative to their height, especially in the crucial early years, demonstrated elevated blood pressure, higher inflammation markers, and early signs of insulin resistance. Also read | Obesity in children: Make kids follow these healthy habits so they don't become overweight

What is central obesity?

Central obesity goes beyond being overweight. This condition, manifested by excess fat in the midsection of the body, poses unique risks. For children, central obesity can have severe impact on health.

Central obesity can affect heart health.(Freepik)
Central obesity can affect heart health.(Freepik)

Lead author Dr David Horner from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, in the release said, “With rapidly rising rates of childhood obesity worldwide, it is important to understand how central obesity during childhood is already linked to early signs of metabolic deterioration, including elevated blood pressure and circulating biomarkers associated with future cardiometabolic disease.” Also read | Childhood obesity on rise: 6 effective ways to tackle junk food addiction in kids

Understanding obesity's link to heart diseases

He further added how elevated waist-to-height ratio can be a key sign in understanding obesity’s link to cardiovascular health. “This reinforces the importance of monitoring central obesity in routine care, not only tracking weight, but specifically measures of central obesity as part of standard assessments,” added Dr David Horner.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

News / Lifestyle / Health / Is your child overweight? Study says it can be an early warning sign of heart disease
