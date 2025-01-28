Obesity in children: Makes kids follow these healthy habits so they don't become overweight

The rising prevalence of childhood obesity, especially post-Covid 19 pandemic, has emerged as a significant health concern. With prolonged periods of inactivity during lockdowns and increased reliance on screen-based activities, children are at an elevated risk of unhealthy weight gain. Also read | Obesity norms for India updated after 15 years Preventing childhood obesity is a collective responsibility. By fostering healthy habits early, parents can ensure their children grow into healthy adults. (Representative picture: Freepik)

“As parents and caregivers, understanding the gravity of this issue and implementing healthy habits is essential to safeguard children’s overall health,” advises Dr Prashant Patil, Consultant Pediatric Endocrinologist, Narayana Health SRCC Children's Hospital.

Overweight kids not only experience health disorders but also face embarrassment and other social discomfiture. Obesity in children can lead to low self-esteem in them. They are susceptible to be body-shamed and mocked by their peers.

For responsible parents, overweight or obese children should be a cause for concern. They must consult a doctor, inform him about the child’s eating and activity habits. It’s vital for the parents to follow the doctor’s suggestions on making healthy lifestyle changes for the child.

Diet and Lifestyle

It has been noticed in most cases that working parents with busy schedules find it easy to opt for foods that are quick and easy to eat. Processed, packaged snacks to fast foods gain prominence in today’s fast world.

Besides, modern life is sedentary. Kids can often be found devoting more time toying with electronic devices than participating in outdoor games. Engaging in a lot of time in front of screens can make the kids fat and flabby. Screen time also hinders sleep. And kids who are deprived of adequate sleep are more likely to be overweight.

Common causes why children become obese

• Overweight parents – a family’s food habits can contribute to a child’s healthy weight. Some obese parents may be indifferent to their children also being overweight, compared to parents who are fitness conscious.

• Genetics – some rare genetic abnormality can bring about drastic childhood obesity.

Health concerns

According to GP – Dr S Krishnaswamy, potential health ailments for obese children are:

⦿ Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol – these are increasingly being diagnosed in children nowadays.

⦿ Eating disorders such as bulimia or binge eating.

⦿ Orthopaedic afflictions – problems with joints and bones.

⦿ Fatty liver problems compounded with gall bladder issues.

⦿ Breathing problems, such as blocked respiratory tract, breathlessness during exercise.

⦿ Sleep apnea – makes it difficult to breathe when sleeping. It gives rise to snoring, waking in between sleep and poor sleep quality. It is responsible for causing tiredness and results in poor concentration in academics.

⦿ Obese kids have a tendency to mature physically earlier than normal kids.

⦿ They are prone to become overweight or obese adults.

Sleep deprivation can disrupt hormones that regulate appetite, leading to overeating. Ensure children get 9-12 hours of sleep per night, depending on their age.

6 healthy habits to prevent obesity

Parents play a pivotal role in shaping their child’s lifestyle. Dr. Prashant Patil lists six essential habits to incorporate:

1. Follow the 5-3-2-1 rule of nutrition:

⦿ 5 servings of fruits and vegetables daily: These provide essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

⦿ 3 meals balanced with appropriate portions of carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats.

⦿ 2 servings of dairy for calcium and vitamin D.

⦿ 1 treat or indulgence per week to avoid excessive restrictions while encouraging moderation.

2. Encourage physical activity: Children should engage in at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity daily. Activities like cycling, dancing, or playing team sports not only boost fitness but also enhance social skills and mental health.

3. Limit screen time: The IAP (Indian Academy of Pediatrics) recommends restricting screen time to less than 1 hour per day for children aged 2-5 years and less than 2 hours per day for older children. Excessive screen time is linked to sedentary behavior and poor eating habits.

4. Promote family meals: Eating together as a family encourages mindful eating, portion control, and better food choices. Avoid distractions like TVs or phones during meals.

5. Ensure adequate sleep: Sleep deprivation can disrupt hormones that regulate appetite, leading to overeating. Ensure children get 9-12 hours of sleep per night, depending on their age.

6. Set a positive example: Parents should model healthy behaviors, such as eating nutritious foods and staying active, to inspire their children to adopt similar habits.

Red flags for parents

Dr Patil affirms that parents should watch for warning signs of obesity-related complications, including:

⦿ Unexplained fatigue or snoring (indicative of sleep apnea)

⦿ Persistent darkening of skin around the neck (acanthosis nigricans, a sign of insulin resistance)

⦿ Joint pain or difficulty in movement

⦿ Emotional changes like withdrawal or low self-esteem

Preventing childhood obesity is a collective responsibility. By fostering healthy habits early, parents can ensure their children grow into healthy adults. Regular pediatric check-ups, tracking BMI, and addressing concerns promptly are vital.

