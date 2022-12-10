Why 9 hour sleep is essential for your child's overall development; Expert answers

When your child won't wake up despite multiple alarms and you have to drag them out of bed, you should be concerned. Many kids struggle to sleep well at night, which makes them feel drowsy and makes it difficult for them to concentrate on their schoolwork during the day. Sleeping less than nine hours every night can have a harmful impact on children's health and mental development. According to the National Sleep Foundation, newborns should sleep 15-17 hours per night, children 1-4 years old should sleep 10-14 hours per night, children 5-10 years old should sleep 10-13 hours per night, and children 11-14 should sleep 9-11 hours per night, while teenagers should sleep 8-10 hours per night. (Also read: Why is it important that parents and child sleep in the separate bed? Experts answer)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sapna Bangar, Psychiatrist and Head, Mpower- The Centre, explained why it's important for your child to sleep for 8-9 hours every night.

Effects of less than 9 hours of sleep on children:

Children who do not receive enough sleep may suffer from a number of symptoms, including trouble concentrating and increased hyperactivity, as well as reduced cognitive performance and emotional stability.

Inadequate sleep has also been linked to an increased risk of depression, fear, substance misuse, allergies, impulsivity, executive functioning, chronic pain, ADHD, obesity, growth retardation, high blood pressure, and anxiety.

Children who have trouble sleeping may be less inclined to participate in school-related activities such as homework, exercise, sports participation, or socialising.

Reasons for children sleeping for fewer than 9 hours:

Enhanced screen timing Having a poor sleep routine Over-tiredness Having an overactive mind Changes in lifestyle Disturbed REM sleep pattern Consumption of sugary or caffeinated beverages in the evening Heavy meals before bedtime Emotional problems such as anxiety, stress, academic difficulties

Here are some suggestions for parents to help their children get adequate sleep.

● Make a sleep schedule

● Avoid heavy meals, sugary foods, and caffeine before going to bed

● Create a comfortable sleeping environment

● Make sure your child isn't staring at a screen an hour before bedtime

● Take extra steps at night to protect your child

Children must obtain enough quality sleep to stay healthy, especially in their early years, because they need it to grow, learn, and perform properly. If you can diagnose sleep difficulties early and make the appropriate adjustments, getting guidance, therapy, or treatment for your child can last a lifetime.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter