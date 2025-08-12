Cardiologist reveals 5 essential heart health tests that could save your life: Not just EKG or echocardiogram

Heart-related diseases, including heart attack, arrhythmia, heart failure, hypertension, and more, are one of the most concerning ailments and also the leading cause of death worldwide, killing around 20 million people globally each year, data shows. Understanding the role of tests that help detect the condition of your heart and maintain cardiovascular health is crucial. (Shutterstock)

Therefore, it is extremely essential to educate oneself about heart-friendly diets, exercises, and tests that can help in early detection. In a February 19 Instagram post, shared by Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD (cardiology), listed 5 tests that every cardiologist trusts.

5 essential heart tests you should know

Sharing the list of tests, Dr Yaranov said, “As a cardiologist, these are 5 key tests to assess your heart health. Knowing your heart health can save your life.” Here are the tests and what you need to know about them:

1. EKG (Electrocardiogram)

A quick, painless test that records your heart’s electrical activity. No risks, totally safe! Helps detect irregular heart rhythms and past heart attacks.

2. Echocardiogram

An ultrasound of your heart that shows how well it’s pumping and if there are valve issues. Completely safe! (In rare cases, contrast dye may be used, with a small risk of allergic reactions.)

3. Stress Test

You walk or run on a treadmill while we monitor your heart. Risks: Mild dizziness, shortness of breath, or chest pain. In extremely rare cases, it could trigger a heart attack.

4. Coronary Calcium Scan

A CT scan measures calcium buildup in your arteries. Low risk, but involves minimal radiation exposure. Helps predict future heart attack risk.

5. Cardiac Catheterisation (Angiogram)

A thin tube is inserted into an artery to inject contrast dye and take X-ray images of your heart. Risks include bleeding, infection, blood clots, or an allergic reaction to the dye—though complications are rare.

According to the World Health Organisation, an estimated 17.9 million lives are lost to cardiovascular diseases each year, accounting for 31 percent of all global deaths. Therefore, timely diagnosis could be the difference in saving a life.

Per a Cardiac Care Associates report, understanding the role of heart tests in maintaining cardiovascular health is crucial. These tests are more than just procedures; they are an important part of preventive healthcare, helping to catch potential issues before they develop into serious problems.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.