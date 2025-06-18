New Lari Cardiology building by month end, to ease patient rush

Heart patients in Lucknow and neighbouring districts can expect major relief as a new block of Lari Cardiology at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) is set to be inaugurated The new building of Lari Cardiology. (HT Photo)

by the end of this month (June), KGMU authorities said on Tuesday.

The new block in the same premises, which will take the total number of beds to 300, is likely to be inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, they added.

They said the expansion aims to ease the burden on the existing Lari Cardiology centre, which currently has only 100 beds, including 20 in the intensive care unit (ICU) and high dependency unit HDU, and sees a daily footfall of nearly 350 patients, leading to long waiting times.

Dr KK Singh, KGMU media cell incharge, stated that the six-storey building with two basements is fully equipped with modern medical infrastructure offering angiography and angioplasty, along with other procedures required for patients.

He said that 120 additional HDU and ICU beds in the new block will provide close monitoring and care to critical patients. Besides, 80 more beds in the new block will cater to less critical patients, he added.

According to Dr Singh, a proposal has been submitted to the KGMU authorities to increase at least eight faculty positions, including experienced professors, assistant professors and associate professors, to deal with the increasing patient load. “Around 250-300 new staff members will be required at the new block, and recruitment will begin once necessary approvals are obtained,” he added.

New emergency block to come up at TB Hospital:

LUCKNOW A new triple-storey emergency block will soon come up at the Tuberculosis (TB) and Joint Hospital in Thakurganj. The block will have at least 28 beds for patients besides operation theatre (OT), emergency ward, high dependency unit (HDU), pathology and radiology services, authorities said on Tuesday.

They said the construction will start soon and the block is likely to be operational by early 2026. At present, the hospital runs a 13-bed emergency ward under a tin shed, which is prone to water leakage during the rainy season. The limited space poses challenges for both patients and medical staff.

Chief medical superintendent Dr SP Singh stated that there will be an emergency OPD and 12 beds for the emergency ward on the ground floor, while there will be an HDU with eight beds, along with pathology and radiology services on the second floor. Besides, on the third floor, there will be four beds for post-operative care and an operation theatre for emergency cases, he added.