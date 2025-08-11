Cardiologist reveals women's blood pressure changes in 20s, pregnancy, menopause, 60s; how to protect their heart

Women's heart health goes through several changes in their lifetime. In an Instagram post shared on July 31, Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD, cardiologist, talked about how blood pressure in women changes across decades, and what they can do to protect their hearts. According to the cardiologist, in women, from their 20s to 60s and beyond, hormonal changes, pregnancy, and menopause can significantly impact their heart health. (Shutterstock)

The cardiologist wrote, “Ladies, let's talk about your heart. Your blood pressure isn’t one number for life — especially if you’re a woman. From your 20s to postmenopause, your heart health goes through major shifts — and most women aren’t warned until it’s too late.”

Did you know your blood pressure isn't static throughout life?

According to the cardiologist, in women, from their 20s to 60s and beyond, hormonal changes, pregnancy, and menopause can significantly impact their heart health.

Rising numbers in their 30s

Pregnancy-related risks

Postmenopausal changes triple their odds of hypertension

“These aren’t just numbers. They’re warning signs — and chances to act early,” he warned. The cardiologist also listed significant stages in a woman's life, and what they should know about their heart health in every chapter. Let's find out:

In your 20s-30s: Blood pressure starts to rise, increasing the risk of heart disease earlier than you might expect.

Blood pressure starts to rise, increasing the risk of heart disease earlier than you might expect. Pregnancy: Conditions like gestational hypertension and preeclampsia not only affect pregnancy but also elevate long-term cardiovascular risks.

Conditions like gestational hypertension and preeclampsia not only affect pregnancy but also elevate long-term cardiovascular risks. Menopause: The decline in estrogen levels leads to stiffer blood vessels, resulting in increased blood pressure and a higher risk of hypertension.

The decline in estrogen levels leads to stiffer blood vessels, resulting in increased blood pressure and a higher risk of hypertension. 60s and beyond: Post-menopause, women are more likely than men to develop high blood pressure, with a prevalence of 75 percent in postmenopausal women in the US.

Why does it matter?

Per the cardiologist, “High blood pressure is a leading risk factor for heart disease and stroke in women. Regular monitoring and proactive management are crucial for maintaining heart health.”

But what can you do to manage your heart health? The doctor suggested, “Monitor your blood pressure regularly and consult with your healthcare provider to understand your risks and manage your heart health effectively.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.