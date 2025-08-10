Cardiologist reveals 4 habits that can make your 9-to-5 desk job healthier: ‘Set timer for every 30 to 60 minutes and…’

Do you have a habit of staying glued to your desk for long hours, barely moving as you power through meeting after meeting, replying to emails, filling up spreadsheets and preparing pitch decks for presentation? There’s always something, a bigger fish to fry, that keeps you at your desk. Some days, you may even have lunch there, with little to no time to step away. Desk jobs often include long hours of sitting and working on laptop, (Shutterstock)

Dr Jeremy London, MD, a cardiothoracic surgeon who frequently shares tips on improving cardiovascular health and spreading awareness on Instagram, in an August 8th post, recommended 4 ways to make your desk job healthier.

Will exercising later on reduce the damage of sitting for long at desk?

Often, many people assume that long hours of sitting can be compensated for by working out later in the day, as long as one is active. But Dr Jeremy quoted a major study published in 2015 showing that long hours of sitting, even if one exercises, can still lead to many health conditions.

He said, “There was a landmark study in the Annals of Medicine that showed that prolonged sitting, even if you exercise, increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular disease and an increase in all-cause mortality that is referred to as the sitting disease.”

4 ways to make desk-bound jobs healthy

As you chase your career goals and lock in, your job shouldn’t come at the cost of health woes that shorten your lifespan, especially from long hours of sitting. Simple habits can help you prioritise your health while you work. Dr Jeremy London shared four easy habits to incorporate into your workday:

1. Get up and walk for a few minutes every hour

Set a timer for every 30 to 60 minutes and get up, walk around for two or three minutes.

Do 10 air squats, this will decrease cortisol and improve circulation.

2. Make your own lunch

Pack your own food for lunch by meal prepping one or two times a week.

Helps to stay on the nutritional plan and avoid the temptation of ultra-processed foods.

3. Hydrate

Even mild dehydration can cause a decrease in focus and an increase in fatigue.

Keep a water bottle close by and drink throughout the day, even if not thirsty.

4. Take breaks

Give your mind a break, find breathing exercises that you are comfortable with, a mindfulness program or simply get outside.

This will help reset the nervous system.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.