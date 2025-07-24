Cardiologist shares 5 compelling reasons to eat more home-cooked meals instead of ordering food online

Cooking at home, from scratch, may feel like a task when, with just a convenient tap of a finger, you can order food at your doorstep or, better yet, head out. In today’s growing culture of takeaways, deliveries, and dining out, home-cooked meals sadly take a backseat. But the habit of cooking at home is a big game-changer for your entire wellbeing, from physical and mental health, relationships, to financial improvements. Cooking meals at home instead of heading out is healthy for your wellbeing.(Shutterstock)

Dr Jeremy London, MD, a cardiothoracic surgeon who frequently shares tips on improving cardiovascular health and spreading awareness on Instagram, shared five strong and compelling reasons on June 23 on why one should choose home-cooked meals more often.

He shared these 5 reasons:

1. Conscious eating

“You are able to avoid hidden sugars and mystery oils. When you cook, you control the ingredients. This allows you to focus on whole foods and limit processed and ultra-processed foods,” Dr Jeremy explained. One of the biggest advantages of cooking at home is knowing exactly what goes into your food because you are the one who's making it. So, consciously, you are aware of the foods' ingredients and cooking process.

2. Cost-effective

While eating out is fancy on your palate, it is anything but gentle on your wallet. Home-cooked meals help you to save as well. He said,“Cost savings, dining out can add up fast. Cooking at home allows you to stretch your grocery budget, reduce waste and save money every single week.”

3. Health benefits

It’s no secret that eating out too much, whether dining out or ordering from a food delivery app, can take a toll on your health. You don’t really know what goes into the food, whether it is fresh, how it’s made, what oils are used, or whether any additives or preservatives are involved.

Dr Jeremy shared a wake-up call for foodies who like to dine out frequently and added,“It's well known that people who cook at home regularly have a lower incidence of obesity, cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. Home-cooked meals equal long-term wellness wins.”

4. Better portion control

You plate according to appropriate portion size, avoiding risks of overeating. (Shutterstock)

Portion control is often recommended for fitness, and with home-cooked meals, you get to decide how much you are going to eat because you are the one who is plating the dish. On the contrary, in restaurants, often servings are too oversized, making you overeat.

He added,“When you cook at home, you not only control what is on your plate but also what's not on your plate and how much.”

5. Connections

Catch up with friends and family while you cook together.(Shutterstock)

Lastly, cooking at home fosters better connection. It is a moment to catch up with family members, bond with friends, or even cook for yourself for self-care.

Dr Jeremy summed it up and said, “Cooking at home allows you to create the space to connect with your family, friends, and even yourself.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.