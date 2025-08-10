Cardiologist explains if 'Covid vaccines' contribute to increase in heart attacks: 'So much nonsense like mercury...'

‘People have still not recovered’

He shared his reservations in an August 6 Instagram video of his Impact Stories interview, in which he was asked about 'rumours' of increasing heart attacks being linked to the vaccines for Covid-19.

Dr Chopra said in the post titled ‘Why Covid vaccines are awful’, “So the thing is that the (Covid-19) vaccines came up suddenly. To make a vaccine can take a number of years; so to make a vaccine within months, obviously, it is not going to be the best. But they could not care less. That's the point... so the Covid vaccines have all sorts of nonsense put into them just to make them run quickly. That is why Covid came down on its own, but the aftermath became very bad. People died, people had so many issues, and people have still not recovered from it – and then came the variants, and they keep on doing it.”

He added, “The vaccine actually has so much nonsense like mercury and various other things. So obviously, the vaccine is going to go bad. In fact, I remember there was a big round table, I was in Las Vegas once, and they were talking about this and one guy was getting very nervous. The second vaccine which came... he blurted something that he should not be doing.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.