Covid-19 cases spike in India, Singapore and parts of Asia: Is it safe to travel? Here's what doctors advise

Covid-19 cases are showing a resurgence in Asian countries and cities such as Hong Kong and Singapore. India is also seeing a rise in cases, with top-effected states Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu leading the tally. The total number of active cases in India is 257 as of May 19, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Covid-19 dashboard. Since May 12, Kerala reported 69 new cases, Maharashtra had 44, while Tamil Nadu added 34 new cases. Also read | Covid-19 cases rising, situation in India 'under control': 5 things we know about the fresh surge Doctors say it is advisable to be vigilant amid the rising Covid-19 cases in Asia. (Representative picture: Freepik)

India remains at risk due to global travel and large population density. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Subhashree Samantaray, associate consultant, infectious diseases, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar and Dr Nikhil Modi, senior consultant, respiratory and critical care, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals shared precautions to follow given the current situation and everything else you need to know.

Understanding the JN.1 variant

Dr Samantaray said, “A new wave of Covid-19, circulating in southeast Asia with its epicentre in Singapore, has been in the news for the last few days. Along with Singapore, Hong Kong and Bangkok are also reporting a sudden rise in cases... such a peak can be due to the waning population immunity, non-compliance with the annual vaccination protocol, and the emergence of new sub-variants.”

She added, “According to health authorities, this fresh wave is due to a new Omicron subvariant- LF.7 and NB.1.8, both subvariants of the JN.1 lineage, which was responsible for the last major global wave affecting the United States and parts of Europe in 2024. Even though this variant is not officially labelled as a variant of concern by WHO, the rapid spreading potential of the strain compared to previous variants has prompted Governments to make their surveillance and case-finding systems more stringent.”

Speaking about the rise in Covid-19 cases in India and other Asian countries recently, Dr Modi said, “This is mostly because of a new version of the virus called the JN.1 variant. While this version spreads more easily, it is not causing more serious illness than before.”

Persistent cough, sore throat, nausea and vomiting, conjunctivitis, and sometimes confusion are the symptoms to watch out for. (Freepik)

What are the symptoms of the new variant?

According to Dr Samantaray, symptoms in the ongoing outbreak are reported mainly as ‘persistent cough, sore throat, nausea and vomiting, conjunctivitis, and sometimes confusion’. She said, “While most are recovering with home care, a few with risk factors may have worsening symptoms because of their underlying immunosuppressed status.”

Stressing there’s ‘no need for panic’ amid rising Covid-19 cases in India, Dr Modi said, “People who catch it are showing common symptoms like mild fever, sore throat, runny nose, tiredness, and sometimes cough. A few people may also feel sick in the stomach or lose their appetite. Most people are getting better at home within a few days.”

He added, “Hospitals are not seeing a big increase in serious cases. There hasn’t been a rise in people needing oxygen or being admitted to the ICU. Even people with other health issues are recovering with basic medicines like paracetamol, rest, and fluids. There’s no need for panic.”

Is it safe to travel right now?

Considering such a scenario, should you delay non-urgent travel? Yes. Dr Modi said, “If you are planning to travel and are generally healthy, it is safe to do so. Just follow simple safety steps — like washing your hands, avoiding very crowded places, and wearing a mask in closed spaces if needed. People who are older or have health problems like diabetes, heart disease, or breathing trouble should be more careful. They may want to delay travel if it’s not urgent.”

Dr Samantaray added, “It is advisable to restrict travel to these affected areas would be a wise call unless someone is vaccinated with the Covid-19 booster before planning to travel. What is peculiar about the surge is the season; while it’s expected to witness a peak in winters, this variant has surged in summers, proving the sustainability of the virus in any season.”

Doctors say that considering the fast-spreading capability of the strain, it is advisable to vaccinate all the individuals above six months of age, prioritising the high-risk groups. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Precautions to take right now

Dr Samantaray said, “Considering the fast-spreading capability of the strain, it is advisable to vaccinate all the individuals above six months of age, prioritising the high-risk groups, including the elderly ( above 60 years), those with diabetes or any chronic conditions, and also the health care and other front-line workers. As the Covid-19 vaccine available has JN.1 strain as its base formulation, it is expected to offer broader coverage against the circulating LF.7 and NB.1.8 strains, which are nothing but the variants of the latter.”

According to Dr Modi, 'vaccines are still helpful'. He said, “Even though this new variant can partly escape the protection from earlier infection or vaccines, the vaccines are still doing a good job of preventing serious illness. If it has been more than six months since your last dose and you are in a high-risk group, it’s a good idea to check with a doctor about getting a booster shot. In short, the virus is behaving more like the seasonal flu now. There is no reason to worry, but we should all stay alert, take care of our health, and protect those who are more likely to fall seriously ill.”

It is advisable to be vigilant about the symptoms that one may develop after acquiring the infection, and also seek medical attention if required, Dr Samantaray added. “But what is more important is to follow social distancing, stringent hand hygiene, and using face masks and other precautions in crowds, along with vaccination, to prevent the spread of this rapidly spreading variant,” she said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.