Covid cases rising: 5 things we know about the fresh surge

COVID-19 cases have seen a slight uptick in India in recent days, with the union health ministry updating the database on the number of cases in the country since May 12. New COVID-19 cases are attributable to declining immunity among the population, along with the new mutation in the virus.(Representational Image)

Currently, the dashboard shows 257 active COVID cases across various states in the country, with most of them coming from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

The surge seems to be due to COVID-19 variant coming from Southeast Asia.

COVID-19 resurgence in India| 5 points