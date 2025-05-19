Bigg Boss 18’s Shilpa Shirodkar tests positive for Covid-19: ‘Stay Safe and wear your masks’

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar, the former 90s actor who recently appeared on the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 18, has announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Also read: Namrata Shirodkar shares throwback pic with her ‘favourite person’; and no, it's not husband Mahesh Babu Shilpa Shirodkar was most recently seen in Bigg Boss 18.

Shilpa Shirodkar give health update

On Monday, Shilpa took to Instagram to share an update about her health. In a note, she said, “Hello people! I've been tested Positive for COVID”.

“Stay Safe and wear your masks,” she added.

Fans and well-wishers are pouring in good wishes and speedy recovery messages for Shilpa Shirodkar after she shared the news of testing positive for Covid-19. The outpouring of love and support reflects her enduring connection with her audience.

“Get well soon,” wrote one, another shares, “Whatt....Ohhh ma'am...plzzz tak care...be careful”. “Take care,” one shared, with another posted, “Get well soon Shilpa maam”. One fan wrote “My God.... Get well soon”, and another "Oh !!! Please take care Shilpa ji and get well soon, my best wishes”.

About Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa Shirodkar, an Indian actress and former model, was a popular face in Hindi films from 1989 to 2000. After a 13-year hiatus, she made a comeback with Ek Mutthi Aasmaan (2013) and later participated in Bigg Boss 18 (2024). She has been married to Aparesh Ranjit since 2000 and has a daughter. Her sister, Namrata Shirodkar, is married to actor Mahesh Babu.

After her stint in Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa made headlines because of her drastic physical transformation. In March, Shilpa revealed that she shed 13-14 kg ever since her stint on the reality TV show hosted by Salman Khan. She took to Instagram and shared the post accompanied by the caption, "My #Biggboss journey has been about growth, learning, and transformation! Enjoying the new ME!". Her post quickly garnered attention with fans flooding the comments section with praise for her dedication and hard work.