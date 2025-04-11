Menu Explore
Namrata Shirodkar shares throwback pic with her ‘favourite person’; and no, it's not husband Mahesh Babu

ByAnanya Das
Apr 11, 2025 11:49 AM IST

In the old photo, Namrata Shirodkar wore a green saree and pink blouse. She also wore traditional jewellery.

Namrata Shirodkar, on Siblings Day, took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback picture with her sister Shilpa Shirodkar. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Namrata Shirodkar said that she posted the old photo of her ‘favourite person’. (Also Read | Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara enjoy the 'do nothing vibe' in Paris with Shilpa Shirodkar and her daughter. See new pics)

Namrata Shirodkar shared a new post on Instagram.
Namrata Shirodkar shared a new post on Instagram.

Shilpa Shirodkar is Namrata Shirodkar's ‘favourite person’

In the photo, Namrata wore a green saree and pink blouse. Shilpa Shirodkar was seen in a rust and beige suit. Both of them wore traditional jewellery. The sisters smiled as they posed for the camera. Sharing the picture, Namrata captioned it, “Happy #SiblingsDay, my favourite person! (Red heart emoji).”

Shilpa, too, posted a bunch of photos on Instagram that featured Namrata. In the old pictures, the sisters smiled as they posed for the camera. Shilpa also shared their photo when they were toddlers. The picture features Shilpa, Namrata and their mother.

She wrote, "#HappySiblingsDay, my dearest Chintukli @namratashirodkar! You are my biggest support system, my best friend and my rock! Thank you for all that you are! (Red heart emoji) love you loads!!! #ShilpaShirodkar #NamrataShirodkar #SistersLove."

Namrata and Shilpa's recent trip

Last month, Namrata and Shilpa along with their daughters Sitara Ghattamaneni and Anoushka Ranjit respectively took a trip to Paris. Namrata shared a bunch of fun photos from the trip on Instagram. She had captioned the post, "Loving the do nothing vibe in leisurely Paris .... some time out with the girl gang, making memories."

About Namrata and Shilpa's films

Namrata, a former Miss India in 1993, made her acting debut in Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1998), which also starred Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna. She followed her younger sister, Shilpa, into the acting profession. Namrata is known for her roles in the films Vaastav (1999), Kachche Dhaage (1999). Pukar (2000) and the Hollywood film Bride and Prejudice (2004).

Shilpa made her debut with Bhrashtachar (1989) with Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha. She also starred in Kishen Kanhaiya (1990), Trinetra and Hum (1991), Khuda Gawah (1992), Aankhen and Pehchaan (1993), Gopi Kishan (1994), Bewafa Sanam (1995) and Mrityudand (1997) among others. She decided to quit acting after marriage, and her last film appearance was in the 2000 film Gaja Gamini.

Namrata got married to actor Mahesh Babu in 2005. They have two children-- Sitara and Gautam Ghattamaneni. Shilpa tied the knot with Aparesh Ranjit ​in 2005. They share a daughter.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Namrata Shirodkar shares throwback pic with her ‘favourite person’; and no, it's not husband Mahesh Babu
