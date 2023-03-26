Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara enjoy the 'do nothing vibe' in Paris with Shilpa Shirodkar and her daughter. See new pics

Namrata Shirodkar, along with her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, enjoyed a leisurely trip in the French capital. She was joined by her younger sister Shilpa Shirodkar and her daughter Anoushka Ranjit. The foursome posted plenty of photos from Paris as they indulged in a 'do nothing' vibe around several tourist spots in the city. Namrata's husband, actor Mahesh Babu, and her older child, son Gautam Ghattamaneni weren't present on this trip. (Also read: Mahesh Babu shares throwback pic with Namrata Shirodkar on wedding anniversary: '18 years together and forever to go') Former actor Namrata Shirodkar is on a family trip with her daughter Sitara.

Taking to Instagram, Namrata wrote, "Loving the do nothing vibe in leisurely Paris .. (red heart emojis).. some time out with the girl gang making memories (heart eyes emojis)." In a series of photographs, the former actor can be seen posing at the Jardin du Palais-Royal with her friend and posing with Sitara, Shilpa and Anoushka as they explore the city. There are several pics of the foursome at a Parisian café as well.

Earlier in the week, Namrata had shared photos of the four of them posing in front of the Eiffel Tower as well. She had posted, "Trocadéro... Paris is never complete without a visit to the Eiffel (Eiffel and red heart emojis) #eiffeltower #sisterstogether." Shilpa, Sitara and Anoushka have also been sharing several photos from the Paris trip on their personal Instagram accounts.

Namrata, a former Miss India in 1993, made her acting debut with a small but important role in Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1998) which starred Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna. She followed her younger sister Shilpa into the acting profession. Namrata is known for her roles in the films Vaastav (1999), Kachche Dhaage (1999). Pukar (2000) and the Hollywood film Bride and Prejudice (2004). She played Aishwarya Rai's sister in the film directed by Gurinder Chadha.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata met while making the film Vamsi in 2000. He is the younger son of late Telugu actor Krishna and has been acting since the age of four. Mahesh is one of the top stars of the Telugu industry.

The couple got married on February 10, 2005. Namrata relocated to Hyderabad after the wedding. Gautam was born on August 31, 2006, while Sitara was born on July 20, 2012.

