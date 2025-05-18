Menu Explore
Travis Head to miss SRH's IPL 2025 match against LSG: ‘He had Covid-19, he couldn’t travel'

ByHT Sports Desk
May 18, 2025 06:13 PM IST

SunRisers Hyderabad opening batter Travis Head will miss the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants. 

SunRisers Hyderabad's opening batter, Travis Head, will miss the side's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against the Lucknow Super Giants as he is yet to arrive in India. Head coach Daniel Vettori provided the crucial update on Sunday. The left-handed Australian batter will arrive in India on Monday morning and it needs to be seen whether he will be available for the remaining two matches.

Travis Head will miss the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants(AFP)
Travis Head will miss the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants(AFP)

Vettori confirmed that Travis Head contracted COVID-19, which delayed his arrival in India. However, it is unknown when the southpaw tested positive for the virus.

SunRisers Hyderabad is currently in eighth place in the standings. After the fixture against LSG at the Ekana on Monday, the franchise will have two more games remaining—one against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 23) and one against Kolkata Knight Riders (May 25).

“Travis is coming in tomorrow morning, he was delayed. He actually had COVID, so he couldn’t travel, so he’ll get in tomorrow morning and we’ll assess how he is after that,” Vettori told reporters in the press conference.

It must be mentioned that SunRisers Hyderabad are eliminated from the playoffs contention. The side currently have 11 points from 11 matches.

Travis Head has been far from his best in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, scoring just 281 runs so far.

IPL 2025 season resumes

The IPL 2025 resumed after a one-week suspension on May 17. However, the contest between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was abandoned due to rain without a single ball being bowled at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

 

Rain played spoilsport and the match had to be eventually called off.

Earlier, the 18th edition of the T20 tournament was suspended for one week due to the rising military tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, killing 26 tourists.

Coming back to SunRisers Hyderabad, the side that reached the finals last season, the team failed to consistently perform. Their famed batting lineup of Abhishek Sharma, Head, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen failed to rise to the challenge, and more often than not, the four failed to fire in unison. 

The batting performances led to SunRisers Hyderabad's struggles in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Eventually, they became the third side to be eliminated from the playoffs race after Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. 

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RR vs PBKS Live and DC vs GT Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Travis Head to miss SRH's IPL 2025 match against LSG: 'He had Covid-19, he couldn't travel'
