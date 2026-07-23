The venue for the 2027 World Test Championship final is out: This is where India beat England last year

For the fourth time in a row, the World Test Championship final will be played in England. The final of the current cycle will be played from June 9-13 at the Oval in London next year. It will be the second time that the famous ground will be hosting a WTC final. Last year at the same venue, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna inspired the Indian team to beat England by six runs and level the series 2-2. The two bowlers shared nine wickets between them with Siraj taking a five-for. Mohammed Siraj inspired the team on the last day as India drew the five-game series 2-2. (PTI)

In 2021, the Rose Bowl in Southampton hosted the inaugural WTC final, in which New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets. In the 2023 final at the Oval, India were beaten again, this time by Australia, who won by 209 runs. Then last year at the iconic Lord's, South Africa stunned Australia by five wickets. At 48.15% point percentages and 5th position, Shubman Gill's men are narrowly ahead of Sri Lanka (41.67%) at present. They have won four and lost four out of their nine games so far. Last year, South Africa stunned them in their own backyard and won both the matches of the series.

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"The ICC announced last year that England had secured the hosting rights for the next three World Test Championship Finals — in 2027, 2029 and 2031 — with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) responsible for selecting the venue for each edition.

"With less than a year to go, the current World Test Championship cycle is entering its business end, with nine teams still in the race to secure a place in the final.

"Australia (87.50% points percentage), having won seven of their eight Tests, sit comfortably at the top of the standings, followed by defending champions South Africa (75%).

"New Zealand (72.22%) remain within striking distance of the Proteas, while Bangladesh (58.33%) have moved firmly into contention after completing a 2-0 sweep of Pakistan in May.

“England (24.36%), West Indies (15%) and Pakistan (8.33%) have significant ground to make up if they are to force their way into the World Test Championship final at the Oval," an ICC release said on Thursday.

"West Indies kick things off by hosting Pakistan in a two-Test series from 25 July, with both sides desperate for valuable points. Australia, meanwhile, will look to tighten their grip on top spot when they welcome Bangladesh for a two-match series starting on 13 August.

Attention then shifts to Asia as Sri Lanka and India lock horns in a two-Test series from 15 August, while Pakistan travel to England for a three-Test series spanning August and September," the release further said.