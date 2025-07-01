Shefali Jariwala death: Cardiologist explains steroids, drug overdose, hormonal therapy can increase heart attack risk

Actor and model Shefali Jariwala's death at 42 on June 27 is sparking concerns about the potential risks of anti-aging treatments. According to reports, she received an anti-ageing injection containing glutathione and vitamin C on an empty stomach, which may have led to a sudden drop in blood pressure, resulting in cardiac arrest. Shefali was known for her appearance in Bigg Boss 13 and the 2002 music video, Kaanta Laga. Also read | Cardiologist calls ‘heart attacks in women deadlier’; 6 lifestyle changes to make today Shefali Jariwala died on Friday at the age of 42. Now a doctor has shared how steroids, drug overdoses, and hormonal therapies for women, as well as oral contraceptives, can contribute to heart attack risk. (Instagram/ Shefali Jariwala)

What can contribute to heart attack risk?

Dr Dhirendra Singhania, principal consultant of interventional cardiology at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals in Kaushambi, said in June 30 interview with NDTV that the 'major causes of risk in heart attacks are steroids, lack of sleep, and hormonal therapies, especially for women'.

He said, “Everyone, whether a celebrity or a common man, if they are not following the rules of the body, they will have problems. In celebrities, they all try to maintain their body for fit appearances. Many times, we don't know what they do to achieve that. Lack of sleep has been known as a cardiac risk factor – many celebrities are awake for almost the whole night at times.”

Highlighting the importance of approaching anti-ageing treatments with caution, and prioritising your health and safety, Dr Singhania added, “Steroids, drug overdoses, and hormonal therapies for women, such as hormone replacement therapy (HRT for menopause) and oral contraceptives, can contribute to heart attack risk.”

Be cautious with anti-ageing treatments

Before trying any anti-ageing treatments, it's essential to consult a qualified doctor, especially if you have heart conditions or other health issues. In a May 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, a dermatologist explained non-invasive skin treatments, the ideal age to start them, signs of ageing, and who should avoid these treatments in a complete guide. Click here to know what she said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.