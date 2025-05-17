Dermatologist shares complete guide on what you should know before going for non-invasive skin treatments

Beauty procedures were long perceived as requiring surgery or going under the knife. With signs of ageing appearing sooner than ever, people are increasingly seeking skin-tightening treatments. The beauty industry has kept pace, with non-invasive treatments becoming the preferred choice for those looking for effective, non-surgical, hassle-free solutions without long recovery periods. Non-invasive treatments have zero downtime. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Geetanjali Shetty, MD, FCPS, DDV, FRPSH (UK), FAAD (US), Mumbai, explained the basics of non-invasive treatments.

Highlighting the surge in demand, Dr Geetanjali said,"Over the past few years, the global beauty preference has exponentially grown with over 34.9 million aesthetic procedures performed in 2023 worldwide, marking a 3.4% increase from the previous year. Notably, non-surgical procedures saw a significant 7.2% rise. This upswing signals a paradigm shift in the beauty landscape, as women turn to more effective, non-invasive skin tightening solutions over traditional surgical alternatives."

Non-invasive skin procedures have an edge over injectables and cosmetic surgical procedures. Dr Geentanjali elaborated, “For many years, injectables and cosmetic surgical procedures were considered the primary solutions for addressing fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin. While procedures like plastic, cosmetic, or microsurgeries can offer wonderful results, they come with certain innate challenges and potential risks. Surgical interventions typically require individuals to be in overall good health, as these procedures are often performed under anaesthesia. What makes non-surgical skin tightening treatments appealing is the fact that they come with fewer risks, are hassle-free, convenient, and have a shorter recovery time.”

1. At what age should one get non-invasive treatment?

Due to changing lifestyles and increasing exposure to stress, pollution, and digital screens, signs of ageing are now appearing much earlier than before, often as early as the late 20s or early 30s.

As a result, people have become more conscious of their appearance and proactive about maintaining youthful skin. With greater awareness and education around available treatments, many are now opting for preventive rather than corrective care.

Non-invasive skin tightening procedures have become especially popular among individuals in their early 30s to early 50s, when the signs of ageing are still mild to moderate but noticeable enough to prompt an early intervention.

2. Age-wise breakdown on skin tightening

Skin ageing shows early nowadays.(Shutterstock)

Despite age being a factor, anti-ageing or skin tightening procedures are highly personalised and can vary based on several factors, including skin type, degree of skin laxity, lifestyle habits, genetic predisposition, and individual treatment goals.

Late 20s

Concern: Early signs of ageing

Early signs of ageing Treatments : Preventive RF, Ultherapy, Microneedling, PRX-Plus, HydraFacial’s

: Preventive RF, Ultherapy, Microneedling, PRX-Plus, HydraFacial’s Goal: Boost collagen, delay ageing

30s

Concern: Fine lines, mild laxity

Fine lines, mild laxity Treatments: PRX-Plus, Microneedling with RF, Thermage, light fillers, skin boosters

PRX-Plus, Microneedling with RF, Thermage, light fillers, skin boosters Goal: Maintain firmness, prevent deeper ageing,and brighten skin

40s

Concern : Sagging, volume loss

: Sagging, volume loss Treatments: Ultherapy, RF, PRX-Plus, thread lifts, fractional lasers, fillers

Ultherapy, RF, PRX-Plus, thread lifts, fractional lasers, fillers Goal: Lift, firm, and restore volume

50s and beyond

Concern: Deeper wrinkles, severe laxity

Deeper wrinkles, severe laxity Treatments: Ultherapy, RF Microneedling, CO2 lasers, combination therapies, Botulinum toxin, fillers, threads, PRX-Plus

Ultherapy, RF Microneedling, CO2 lasers, combination therapies, Botulinum toxin, fillers, threads, PRX-Plus Goal: Tighten, resurface, and rebuild structure

3. Skin ageing signs that indicate when you should get a skin tightening treatment

The early sign of ageing typically begins to show somewhere between the late 20s to early 30s.

Initial appearance of dynamic lines, which later become static like crow’s feet, laugh lines, or forehead lines that don’t fade at rest

Skin starts losing its natural radiance and glow due to slower cell turnover

Rough, flaky and dehydrated skin due to reduced oil production and moisture retention

Appearance of small brown spots or patches on areas frequently exposed to sunlight

Pores begin to appear larger, especially around the nose and cheeks, due to reduced elasticity

4. Who should avoid these treatments?

Breastfeeding mother should avoid as there is not enough guidelines.(Shutterstock)

Pregnant or breastfeeding women: Safety data is limited; better to consult your dermatologist and seek their opinion

Safety data is limited; better to consult your dermatologist and seek their opinion People with active skin infections or open wounds: Treatments may worsen inflammation or spread infection

Treatments may worsen inflammation or spread infection Individuals with pacemakers or metal implants (esp. near the treatment area): Especially for radiofrequency and electromagnetic systems, which can interfere with implants.

(esp. near the treatment area): Especially for radiofrequency and electromagnetic systems, which can interfere with implants. People with severe or uncontrolled chronic illnesses: Conditions like uncontrolled diabetes, autoimmune diseases, or active cancer may increase risk.

Conditions like uncontrolled diabetes, autoimmune diseases, or active cancer may increase risk. Individuals with certain skin conditions: Eczema, dermatitis, psoriasis, or overly sensitive skin in the treatment area, should be evaluated first.

5. Area-wise skin tightening treatments

Wrinkles on the forehead or Crow's feet: Bro lift, botulinum toxin, PRX-Plus

Bro lift, botulinum toxin, PRX-Plus Sagging jawline or jowls: Radiofrequency Microneedling, HI-FU, Thread lifts, Fillers, Ultherapy, Cool sculpting, PRX-Plus

Radiofrequency Microneedling, HI-FU, Thread lifts, Fillers, Ultherapy, Cool sculpting, PRX-Plus Neck Laxity: Ultherapy, Thermage, Fractional Laser, Hyaluronic fillers

Ultherapy, Thermage, Fractional Laser, Hyaluronic fillers Mid-Face or cheeks: Radiofrequency Microneedling, Fillers, Thread lifts, HI-FU, PRX-Plus

Radiofrequency Microneedling, Fillers, Thread lifts, HI-FU, PRX-Plus Abdomen or sagging arms: Body RF, Laser Tightening, Cool Sculpting

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.