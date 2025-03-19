Skin irritated despite good skincare and diet? Consider these 4 professional treatments for a complete reset

Every once in a while, everyone needs an invigorating break to freshen up whether it is your mental wellbeing seeking a vacation or your physical health reserving a day for calming yoga day in the adrenaline-surging gym week. Relax and go for a professional treatment to pamper your skin.(Shutterstock)

Similarly, your skin too endures a lot, whether it is the recent pigmented holi colours, layers of makeup or simply pollution and UV exposure. No wonder, your skin randomly gets irritated and sensitive despite doing everything right.

It's time you give your skin the much-needed break it's begging for and let it restore and heal.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sagar Gujjar listed out some professional skin treatments that soothe the skin. He also provided a comprehensive understanding of how each of the facials works and what to expect.

Consider contacting your dermat and trying out these facials Dr Gujjar shared:

1. HydraFacial Syndeo: deep cleansing and instant hydration

One of the most effective skin recovery treatments is the HydraFacial Syndeo. This advanced facial deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates the skin while infusing it with nourishing serums tailored to individual skin needs. The vortex-fusion technology ensures that impurities and residue are gently removed without causing further irritation. Additionally, LED light therapy helps reduce inflammation and promote skin healing, while lymphatic drainage reduces puffiness and improves circulation. What makes this treatment ideal is its ability to deliver instant hydration and a radiant glow without downtime, making it safe for even the most sensitive skin types.

2. Exosome Therapy: accelerated skin healing and barrier repair

For those experiencing severe irritation, redness, or a compromised skin barrier, exosome therapy offers a powerful solution. Exosomes are tiny vesicles packed with growth factors and anti-inflammatory cytokines that accelerate skin healing. When applied to irritated skin, they help reduce redness, promote cell regeneration, and restore moisture levels. This makes them excellent, especially for those who have undergone laser treatments or chemical peels and need additional skin support. A combination of PRP (Platelet- Rich Plasma) and exosome therapy can further enhance healing, while exosome serums provide ongoing relief from inflammation and strengthen the skin barrier.

3. LED Light Therapy: targeted relief for redness, breakouts and sensitivity

Exposure to pollution and prolonged sun exposure can lead to inflammation, breakouts, and oxidative stress. LED light therapy offers a gentle yet effective way to repair the skin:

Red LED light (630–660 nm) reduces redness, accelerates healing, and stimulates collagen production.

reduces redness, accelerates healing, and stimulates collagen production. Near-infrared light (800–850 nm) penetrates deeper to repair oxidative damage and restore skin balance.

penetrates deeper to repair oxidative damage and restore skin balance. Blue light therapy (415 nm) targets acne-causing bacteria, preventing breakouts.

This non-invasive, pain-free treatment helps rejuvenate the skin while reducing sensitivity, making it an excellent post-festival recovery option.

4. Esthemax Hydrojelly Masks: restoring hydration and soothing irritation

To replenish moisture and calm irritation, Esthemax Hydrojelly Masks provide a deeply nourishing solution. Infused with electrolytes, botanical extracts, and soothing ingredients, these masks help to:

Reduce redness

Repair the skin barrier

Deliver intense hydration

The skin sometimes feels dry and sensitive, making these masks an ideal post-festival remedy. Their unique gel-like layer locks in hydration, ensuring active ingredients penetrate deeply for maximum skin relief.

At-home care

Now that you're already aware of professional treatments, let's also check some home-based treatments that you can do at your convenience to freshen up your skin.

In addition to professional treatments, follow these essential at-home skincare steps shared by Dr Gujjar to support healing:

Use a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser to remove residual colour without stripping the skin.

Apply cooling aloe vera gel to soothe redness and irritation.

Hydrate with a rich moisturizer to repair the skin barrier.

Protect with broad-spectrum sunscreen.

However, it's recommended to consult your dermat to understand which treatment is best for your skin concerns.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.