Beauty and skincare benefits of using aloe vera gel for face

Aloe is one of the most prolific ingredients and recognisable botanical names in all of skincare since aloe vera is well known for its ability to help provide anti-inflammatory and soothing benefits to the skin. Aloe vera, which is full of vitamins, minerals and anti-inflammatory compounds, provides healing relief from irritation.

A plant with minimum requirement of care has the most nurturing beauty and skincare benefits, apart from health perks, for babies, youngsters and anti-ageing for elders, which is making aloe vera gel trend among millennials. Talking about its benefits for using on face, Apoorva Pandey, Business Head and Entrepreneur at Baby Forest, gushed:

1. Aloe Vera’s rich pulpy gel is a natural moisturizer and hydrates baby’s dry skin.

2. Aloe rich proteins and salicylic acid have anti fungal, antiseptic properties that protect your baby from insect bites and infections.

3. Pain- relieving nature of aloe gel soothes the baby’s irritated and itchy skin.

4. works as a natural coolant and gives natural glow to the baby skin.

5. Rich in enzymes and vitamins, aloe Vera relaxes the baby acne and calms the condition of eczema.

Harish Singla, CSM FLP India, added to the list of benefits of aloe vera gel for face and revealed:

1. In order to treat mild to moderate acne, aloe vera plays a very important role

2. At certain point of time, it also helps in fading dark spots and acne scars since aloe vera helps in stimulating the production of collagen in the skin

3. It is very good with most of the people who have sensitive skin. In its pure form, aloe vera is 100 percent natural and remember, it is also a natural exfoliant

4. Aloe vera is a good moisturizer too since the molecule chain that it comprises of is the most common ingredient which is found in almost all moisturizers

5. Last but not the least, it slows down the signs of aging and at the same time it is also a popular ingredient in anti-wrinkle creams as well.