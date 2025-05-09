This new tool measures how fast you’re ageing and predicts future health risks: Research

Researchers have created a new "body clock" tool that estimates a person's biological age and may predict the risk of disability or death. Developed by the University of Washington (UW) School of Medicine, the tool analyses eight key metrics from a patient's physical exam and bloodwork. The method called the Health Octo Tool, is explained in a May 5 study published in the journal Nature Communications. (Also read: Doctor reveals ‘1 thing that’s proven to slow ageing’ and reduces your biological age ) The Health Octo Tool, created by UW researchers, estimates biological age and predicts disability with over 90% accuracy.(Pixabay)

A smarter way to measure ageing

Researchers say the Health Octo Tool offers a more complete view of wellness than standard health checks, which often focus on single diseases. Using data from large longevity studies, the tool predicts disability, geriatric conditions, physical decline, and mortality. According to Dr. Shabnam Salimi, researchers have developed a method that offers a more comprehensive approach to health than traditional assessments, which focus on individual diseases.

The Health Octo Tool predicts disability, geriatric syndrome, physical function, and mortality with 90% accuracy or higher. The tool measures "health entropy," or the molecular and cellular damage accumulated over time, impacting organ function and overall ageing.

It assigns a "body organ disease number" based on whether any organs, like the heart or lungs, have been affected by disease. The study showed that organ systems age at different rates, leading to the creation of a Bodily System-Specific Age metric and the Bodily-Specific Clock to reflect each organ’s biological age.

Researchers at the University of Washington created a 'body clock' tool that estimates biological age and predicts risks of disability and death. (Pexels)

How lifestyle choices can slow biological ageing

The researchers introduced the concept of the Body Clock, a comprehensive measure of overall intrinsic age and body age, reflecting the rate at which the body ages. The tool includes components like Speed-Body Clock and Speed-Body Age, which track how biological age impacts walking speed, and Disability-Body Clock and Disability-Body Age, which monitor the effects of ageing on cognitive function and physical disability.

Dr. Salimi pointed out that seemingly minor conditions, such as untreated hypertension early in life, could significantly affect ageing later. Treating these conditions early could slow biological ageing. The researchers are working on developing a digital app to help individuals track their biological age, monitor ageing progress, and assess the effects of lifestyle changes like diet, exercise, or longevity-targeting medications. "This app will allow people to visualise how their body and each organ system responds to changes," said Salimi.