Doctor reveals ‘1 thing that’s proven to slow ageing’ and reduces your biological age

Ageing gracefully is a blessing. There's no dearth of products in the market that promise to help you age like fine wine, from superfoods and trending biohacks to the latest anti-ageing skincare and collagen powders. But what if the real secret to slowing down ageing isn’t hidden in bottles or fancy treatments? In reality, it's something obvious that some tend to overlook and neglect occasionally. It's something that should otherwise also be an indispensable part of your daily routine. Exercise can create a difference in your body's age and your actual age.(Photo by Pexels)

On The Mel Robbins Podcast on May 1, cardiologist and longevity researcher Dr Eric Topol explained how exercise plays a crucial role in your ageing process.

Exercising is the ultimate solution that helps to slow down the ageing at a cellular level, according to him. Exercising may seem like an obvious answer, but the benefits extend far beyond the obvious and may even surprise you.

Exercising can lower biological age

Your body has two different ages. The first is chronological age, which is how old you are, calculated from your birth year. The second is biological age, which reflects how old your body is, based on your physical and cellular health. If your biological age is lower than your actual age, it means your body functions like someone younger, signalling a slower ageing process.

Dr Eric explained how exercise helps in reducing biological age. He said, “With the science of ageing, especially tools like the epigenetic clock, we can actually predict your biological age, not just your chronological one. So, you could be 70, but if your biological age is 60, wow, you’ve hit the jackpot."

According to him, exercise is one of the only effective ways to reliably lower biological age. The gap between your real age and body age is a positive indicator, implying that your body's functions are younger than your actual age.

What and how much to exercise?

He revealed, “It’s not just about aerobic exercise anymore. As a cardiologist, I’ve always said: get on the treadmill, take walks, cycle, elliptical, 30 minutes a day, five days a week. But I didn’t realise how powerful the data on resistance training really is.As long as you’re getting at least 30 minutes of constant movement that raises your heart rate, five times a week, you’re on the right track. Ideally, every day if possible. And don’t skip strength training—use bands, do bodyweight moves, work on balance and posture. These are free tools that can slow body-wide ageing. I tell my patients, figure out what time of day works for you and just make it happen.”

