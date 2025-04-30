No time to workout? Doctor shares simple weekly routine for women with just 2 exercises

Staying active and building strength are among the top goals of a workout routine. But these simple goals become more complex with new workout and fitness trends constantly surfacing on social media, each claiming to be a game-changer, coupled with hundreds of takes on them. Moreover, the challenge of making time amid a hectic work life and squeezing in clashing gym timings can make your fitness journey even more overwhelming. It's time to declutter and simplify your routine and understand the very basics you need so you can stay active. Life gets hectic so often there's no time to workout at all,(Freepik)

On The Mel Robbins Podcast, Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Vonda Wright shared workout regime that include two exercises, keeping it simple and effective. So on those weeks when your schedule is tight, you can still make room for the basics.

Walking

Try brisk walking.(Shutterstock)

Walking is the perfect baseline activity that keeps you moving, preventing a sedentary lifestyle. It's low-impact, requires only a bit of your time. Especially on those days when your schedule is extra crammed, walking also allows you to multitask too, catching up on your calls, audiobooks, planning for the next day or simply to give your mind a break after a long day.

Dr Vonda Wright said, “On a weekly basis, we need to be spending at least three hours a week walking, broken up into 45-minute sessions so put on your favourite podcast, go learn all week. Go for a walk at least four times a week at a brisk pace. Not so pace that you are out of breath and not so slow that you can solve world peace in your conversation.”

Lifting

Lifting builds bone and muscle strength.(Freepik)

Lifting is crucial for building strength, and staying active is also about your body's resilience. Even during busy weeks, you can set aside a few days for short lifting sessions that gradually build your endurance and power. The doctor also explained how one can slowly start lifting at any age.

Dr Wright explained, “Minimum of twice a week, we must learn to lift heavy. And heavy means what you can lift four to six times, to keep it simple. We don't want to lift to fatigue. Listen, we don't get there overnight, if we are just starting with body weight, it may take you six months, maybe nine to learn the technique to work up but it is so worth it.I have plenty of examples of women starting in their sixties. There's no age limit on this.”

She further shared the importance of lifting in terms of endurance and strength, using examples from her own class where some of her students began with 51% body fat and were unable to walk a track or hold a plank. But within just two weight-training sessions a week over three months, they were running 3.2 miles and holding two-minute planks.

ALSO READ: Only lifting for strength training? Check these 4 exercises without weights

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.