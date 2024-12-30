Jimmy Carter, the longest-lived president dies at 100: 7 key longevity lessons from his remarkable, century-long life

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, passed away on Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia, as confirmed by The Carter Center. Carter, who made history as the nation's longest-living president, celebrated his 100th birthday earlier this year. According to Thomas Perls, a geriatrician and head of the New England Centenarian, approximately 10% of people have the potential to reach the age of 100. (Also read: People are living longer, but are they well? Study reveals the hidden cost of longevity of human health ) Jimmy Carter's 100-year life was marked by resilience, social connections, and a commitment to community service.(AFP)

Howard Friedman, PhD, author of "The Longevity Project" and professor emeritus of psychology at the University of California, Riverside, told Today that such remarkable longevity stems from a complex interplay of genetics, lifestyle habits, environmental factors, and luck over time. He notes that some of these patterns may have influenced Carter's long life.

Here are a few lessons we can learn from the former president's remarkable journey:

1. Sense of purpose

Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, were deeply committed to community service, dedicating their time to building, renovating, and repairing over 4,300 homes across 14 countries through Habitat for Humanity since 1984.

In one of his books, Carter reflected on how this work brought him immense joy and fulfilment. Valter Longo, Ph.D., professor of gerontology at the University of Southern California and director of the USC Longevity Institute, previously told TODAY.com that having a sense of purpose can significantly impact longevity.

2. Embracing new challenges

After leaving the White House, Jimmy Carter and his wife founded the Carter Center to promote human rights and ease suffering worldwide. He travelled extensively, wrote books, volunteered, and even learned to ski downhill at 62. Reflecting on his adventurous spirit, Rosalynn shared in the book "What Makes a Marriage Last" that her husband wasn't content with just learning about things—he was determined to do them.

3. Fulfilling relationships

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter shared 77 years of marriage—the longest in presidential history. Carter called it "a full partnership," crediting Rosalynn as his equal in all accomplishments. When Rosalynn passed away on November 19, 2023, Carter expressed, "As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me."

At her tribute service, their daughter, Amy, read a love letter Carter wrote 75 years earlier, saying, "When I see you, I fall in love with you all over again." Their close-knit family includes children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

4. Staying active

Jimmy Carter was dedicated to staying active, running until age 80 before switching to swimming and walking due to knee issues. He and Rosalynn enjoyed biking together and also loved fly fishing and woodworking. Howard Friedman, Ph.D., highlights that consistent physical activity over time—whether formal exercise or daily tasks like farming and construction—contributes to longevity.

A study in Circulation found that at least 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity daily, along with not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, moderate alcohol intake, and a balanced diet, are key habits for a longer life.

5. Warm and outgoing personality

Centenarians often share an extroverted nature, forming strong friendships and social networks that promote cognitive health and prevent loneliness, according to Perls. Jimmy Carter embodied this trait, known for his gregarious, caring, and empathetic personality. Perls notes he was "probably the most caring and empathetic president" of his time.

A viral video even captured the 92-year-old former president shaking hands with every passenger on a plane. In addition to being social, people who live long lives tend to have conscientious, dependable, and prudent personalities that grow stronger with age, says Friedman.

6. Resilience

The former president overcame numerous challenges, including health issues, the loss of his wife, and over a year in hospice care. According to Perls, this reflects Carter's resilience, a key factor in longevity. Friedman adds that mental resilience involves cultivating a long-term pattern of persistence, purpose, and strong social connections.

7. Faith

From 1981 to 2020, Jimmy Carter taught Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, reflecting the importance of faith in his life. Friedman notes that spirituality often fosters gratitude and connections with positive, supportive people. Perls adds that faith may have helped Carter manage stress better. Faith provides meaning and belonging, benefiting both body and soul, as Miller emphasises, without purpose and joy, life lacks essential ingredients for longevity.