People are living longer, but are they well? Study reveals the hidden cost of longevity of human health

Lifespan increased substantially with the advancement in the medical field and health care. Compared to the previous years, lifespan expectancy has increased. So people are living longer than ever. However, people may not be enjoying or living well in those extra years. A study published in JAMA Network Open revealed a shocking fact that’s a reality check, opening up to a sobering reality. While people are living longer, they are spending more of those additional years in poor health. Here’s what the research has to say. Study finds a big gap between lifespan and healthspan.(Shutterstock)

Healthspan and lifespan gap

The quality of those golden years have reduced.

The study elaborates on a gap- between how long people live (lifespan) and how many of those years are spent in good health (healthspan). As per the research, this gap has increased to 9.6 years worldwide. So it’s nearly a decade of poor health which include chronic illness or disability. In the United States, the gap is even more pronounced at 12.4 years, the largest of any country studied. The researchers showed the grim reality of the golden ages which were burdened by poor health.

This gap is also gendered. Women generally live longer than men, but they often spend more of those extra years in poor health. Worldwide, the gap between lifespan and health span is 2.4 years wider for women than for men. In some countries, like Germany, this difference is even greater, with women there spending 3.6 more years in poor health compared to men.

What’s behind this gap

The researchers delved into the causes of this gap. They found that in the United States, mental health issues and substance abuse are the biggest health challenges, followed by problems like arthritis, back pain, and other conditions that affect mobility. These issues are especially common among women, contributing to their larger gap between living longer and staying healthy. The research also highlighted a paradox: countries with higher life expectancies tend to have larger health span-lifespan gaps. This suggested that while medical advances have successfully prolonged life, they have not necessarily improved late-life health.

