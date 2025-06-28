Cause unclear: What Mumbai Police said on Shefali Jariwala's death

The cause behind actor-model Shefali Jariwala's death is yet to be ascertained and her body has been taken for postmortem, the Mumbai Police said on Saturday. It was earlier reported that the popular 'Kaanta laga' actor died of a cardiac arrest. Actor Shefali Jariwala

She was rushed to the hospital by her husband Parag Tyagi and three others. According to the reception staff at Mumbai's Bellevue Hospital, Shefali Jariwala, 42, had died by the time she was brought in.

However, the Mumbai Police has said that the actor was found at her residence in Andheri, and that the cause behind her death is still unclear.

"Mumbai Police received information about this at 1 am. Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem. The cause of death is not yet clear" the cops were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A police team and a Forensics team arrived at her home today.

Shefali's husband Parag was seen exiting the hospital in videos that viral online. He seemed devastated and covered his face partially with his hand as he left the hospital in a car.

The news of her death was first shared by journalist Vickey Lalwani on social media. “Shefali Jariwala, the Kaanta Laga girl, is no more," a part of the long post said.

Shefali Jariwala was an actor, most popularly known for featuring in the song ‘Kaanta laga’ when she was just 20-years-old. She has worked in several music albums, as well as films since then.

Shefali and her husband Parag also took part in dance reality shows Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7 together. She was also part of popular reality show Bigg Boss's 13th season.

Shefali married Harmeet Singh in 2004, but the couple divorced in 2009. She married Parag Tyagi in 2015.