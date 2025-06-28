Who is Shefali Jariwala’s husband? 5 key facts to know about Parag Tyagi

Shefali Jariwala, actor-model famous for Bigg Boss and the 2002 song Kaanta Laga, has died at 42, according to reports. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, was spotted leaving Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai late on Friday after reports stated that Jariwala suffered a cardiac arrest and could not be saved. Shefali Jariwala, known for her appearance in the music video of Kaanta Laga, was married to Parag Tyagi.(Instagram)

Jariwala's passing was first reported by journalist Vickey Lalwani on social media. He stated that the ‘Kaanta Laga girl is no more’. Actor Aly Goni, Tehseen Poonawalla and Mika Singh paid their tribute.

Goni, who also starred in Bigg Boss, shared Shefali Jariwala's picture on social media, writing ‘RIP’. “Shocked and saddened to hear about Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise. Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace,” he further wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I’m deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart… Our beloved star and my dearest friend @shefalijariwala has left us. Still can’t believe it. You will always be remembered for your grace, smile, and spirit. Om Shanti,” singer Mika Singh wrote.

Who is Shefali Jariwala's husband, Parag Tyagi?

Parag Tyagi is the husband of Shefali Jariwala. The couple, married since August 2014, has featured on several reality shows. Tyagi was born in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and is known for his work in television and cinema. He is 49 years old.

Parag Tyagi's debut and career

He debuted as Vinod Karanjkar in Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta (2009-2014) and gained fame as the menacing Brahmarakshas in Brahmarakshas (2016), inspired by Hindi films like Paheli.

His TV credits include Jodha Akbar, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Kaala Teeka, and Aghori. In films, he appeared in Bollywood’s A Wednesday! (2008) and Sarkar 3 (2017), and Telugu hits like Agnyaathavaasi (2018) with Pawan Kalyan.

Relationship with Shefali Jariwala

Parag Tyagi met Shefali Jariwala at a mutual friend’s dinner party, where he fell in love with her instantly. After her 2009 divorce from musician Harmeet Singh (Meet Bros), Shefali was initially cautious, but Parag’s caring nature won her over.

They dated for nearly four years before marrying in 2014.

Reality show

Parag and Shefali competed together on Nach Baliye Seasons 5 and 7, showcasing their chemistry.

Supportive partner

Tyagi stood by Jariwala during tough times, including the death of his father in May 2020, when they traveled to Ghaziabad for the last rites amid COVID-19 restrictions.

He supported Shefali’s openness about her epilepsy, which limited her career post-Kaanta Laga, and her mental health struggles.