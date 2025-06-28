Shefali Jariwala death at 42: Cardiologist calls ‘heart attacks in women deadlier’; 6 lifestyle changes to make today

Shefali Jariwala, actor and model, died on June 27, 2025, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 42. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai, but was declared dead on arrival. Shefali Jariwala was known for her appearance in Bigg Boss 13 and her 2002 music video, Kaanta Laga. Also read | Cardiologist shares 5 common drugs that could silently harm your heart over time: ‘Know what you’re taking’ Shefali Jariwala death: The actor and model died in Mumbai on June 27. (Instagram/ Shefali Jariwala)

Heart disease in women: A look at the numbers

Did you know cardiovascular disease continues to be the leading cause of death among women, accounting for approximately one of every three female deaths in the US alone, as per a 2017 study published in PubMed Central? Moreover, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in India.

“Both globally and in India, women's cardiac problems are on the rise. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that cardiovascular diseases, which account for 17.3 million deaths annually, are the leading cause of death among women globally,” Dr Rudradev Pandey, additional director, intervention cardiology, CK Birla Hospital/RBH, Jaipur said in a 2023 interview with HT Lifestyle.

He added, “Unfortunately, CVDs are now one of the leading causes of death in women, with diseases like heart attacks and cardiac arrests killing 10 times more women than breast cancer. According to 2020 research analysing the National Family Health Survey, 18.69 percent of Indian women between the ages of 15 and 49 have untreated hypertension. It was 17.09 percent in rural areas against 21.73 percent in urban areas.”

8 facts women must know about heart disease

Women can make the following lifestyle changes to prevent heart attacks. But first, according to cardiologist Dr Dmitry Yaranov, here are the eight vital facts every woman should know to recognise, prevent, and protect against heart disease and heart attacks.

In his March 9 Instagram post, Dr Yaranov said:

1. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women, yet many still believe it’s a ‘man’s disease’. It’s time to break that myth.

2. Women’s heart attack symptoms often differ from the classic chest pain. Instead, they may experience nausea, fatigue, dizziness, or shortness of breath, which can lead to misdiagnosis.

3. Heart attacks are deadlier for women. Women have a higher risk of dying within the first year after a heart attack, partly because symptoms are often missed or untreated.

4. Plaque builds up differently in women’s arteries, making heart disease harder to detect. Standard tests are based on men’s heart disease patterns, which can cause missed diagnoses in women.

5. Stress and emotional health impact women’s heart risks more. Anxiety and depression can increase heart disease risk but are often overlooked in heart health discussions.

6. After menopause, heart disease risk rises sharply. The drop in estrogen removes a protective layer, increasing the chances of high blood pressure, cholesterol, and heart attacks.

7. Women are less likely to receive life-saving treatments. From medication to stents to CPR, women get these less often than men, even though they need them just as much.

8. The good news: most heart disease is preventable. A heart-healthy lifestyle, regular check-ups, and paying attention to your body can save lives.

What should women do for prevention?

According to Dr Pandey, for better prevention of heart disease in women, early screening and control of risk factors like diabetes and hypertension are especially crucial. Here are six lifestyle changes he suggested:

1. Eat a nutritious diet

A diet high in fibre, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, low in saturated and trans fats, can greatly lower the risk of heart disease. A balanced diet was linked to a lower incidence of cardiovascular disease among Indian women, according to current research estimates in the country.

2. Regular exercise

Exercise can increase blood flow, lower the risk of heart disease, and help people stay at a healthy weight. At least 150 minutes per week of aerobic exercise at a moderate level is advised by the American Heart Association.

3. Reduce stress

Heart disease risk can rise with high amounts of stress. It's critical to identify stress-reduction strategies, such as relaxation exercises, yoga, and meditation.

4. Give up smoking

Smoking increases the risk of heart disease. The risk of heart disease can be decreased, and general health can be enhanced by quitting smoking.

5. Liquor intake

Alcohol consumption can lead to a range of health problems, including liver disease, high blood pressure, and increased risk of some cancers. Limiting alcohol consumption is essential to maintain good health.

6. Take care of chronic conditions

Women who have diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol are more likely to develop heart disease. These disorders must be managed with medication, dietary adjustments, and routine check-ups.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.